Biden Plans Historic (and Potentially Stupid) Preemptive Pardons

The timing of this announcement is intriguing, amid reports of Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. breaking off their engagement. Guilfoyle, 55, and Trump Jr., 46,. have been together since around 2018. But recently, Trump Jr. has been spotted with well-known Palm Beach resident Bettina Anderson, 38, according to The Daily Mail. The outlet posted pictures of Trump Jr. and Anderson walking hand in hand together just hours before the announcement of Guilfoyle’s nomination for U.S. ambassador. This was the third time The Daily Mail had spotted the pair since September. And according to the tabloid, Guilfoyle has known for a while.

“Kimberly either didn’t know about Bettina—or didn’t want to know. Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably,” a friend of Guilfoyle told The Daily Mail. “She’s no fool but it’s easy to deceive yourself when you’re so committed to someone and believe he’s committed to you.”

Trump Jr. chimed in on the news of her nomination. “I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador,” he wrote on X. “She will be an amazing leader for America First.”