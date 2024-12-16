Senate Democrats’ New Electoral College Plan Shows They’re Clueless
Democrats are launching a pointless attempt to claw back power.
A group of Senate Democrats introduced a bill Monday to abolish the Electoral College.
U.S. Senators Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Dick Durbin of Illinois, and Peter Welch of Vermont introduced a constitutional amendment to install a nationwide popular vote in presidential elections. Currently, a network of 538 electors represent the 50 states, and whichever candidate secures at least 270 electors is declared the winner.
The Senate Judiciary Committee posted on X Monday that the bill advocated “restoring democracy by allowing the direct election of presidents through popular vote alone.”
A press release from the group said that 17 states and the District of Columbia had agreed to bypass the Electoral College and allocate their electoral votes to the winner of a nationwide popular vote.
“In an election, the person who gets the most votes should win. It’s that simple. No one’s vote should count for more based on where they live. The Electoral College is outdated and it’s undemocratic. It’s time to end it,” Schatz said in a separate tweet.
But attempting to get rid of the Electoral College via constitutional amendment may prove to be a massive boondoggle for Democrats. Far easier than ratifying an amendment to abolish the Electoral College, the Democrats might be better off simply passing legislation to increase the number of House representatives, as the number of electors is determined by the number of senators and representatives.
The Founding Fathers intended for the House to continue expanding in proportion to the population of each state, but the number of representatives has been frozen at 435 since 1910. In 1910, each district had 211,000 constituents. In 2020, each district had an average of 762,000 constituents, a dramatic 360 percent increase.