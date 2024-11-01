Trump’s Dangerous War With the Press Hits a Shocking New Low
The Trump-Vance campaign is now going after The Washington Post.
Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is launching another frivolous legal attack against a media outlet. This time, it’s The Washington Post.
The Trump-Vance campaign filed a Federal Election Commission complaint against the Post, alleging that the newspaper made “illegal in-kind contributions to [Kamala] Harris for President.” In their complaint, the campaign’s lawyers said that the Post spent money boosting stories on social media that were critical of Trump, citing a Wednesday report from Semafor.
The FEC complaint, filed Thursday, came despite the Post’s decision not to endorse any presidential candidates and nix an already written endorsement of Harris from its editorial board, due to an order from the paper’s owner, billionaire Jeff Bezos. The decision has cost the Post more than 250,000 subscribers, but apparently didn’t curry any favor with Trump or his campaign.
Also on Thursday, Trump’s campaign filed a $10 billion lawsuit against CBS, claiming that the network engaged in election interference for favorably editing a 60 Minutes interview with Harris. Previously, he threatened to have CBS’s license revoked because of the edits, and had backed out of a planned interview of his own with 60 Minutes. After his poor showing at ABC’s presidential debate with Harris in September, Trump complained that it was rigged and called for that network’s broadcast license to be revoked.
With Election Day only four days away, Trump’s attacks on the media appear to be calculated attempts at intimidation in order to force favorable coverage and undermine trust in political journalism. The former president has reportedly asked Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox News, to hide negative political ads against him.
On Wednesday, Trump even proudly bragged about driving down trust in the news media’s credibility at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania. His plan seems to be ensuring that critical reports of his behavior won’t be believed, and that if election returns come in showing him losing, his supporters won’t trust them, creating chaos.