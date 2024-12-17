Des Moines Register Responds to Trump’s Deranged Lawsuit

Trump on Monday sued The Des Moines Register as well as veteran pollster J. Ann Selzer over a preelection poll that showed him losing the state to Kamala Harris.

“I’m going to be bringing [a lawsuit] against, uh, the people in Iowa,” Trump announced earlier on Monday. “Their newspaper, which had a very, very good pollster who got me right all the time … then just before the election she said I was going to lose by three or four points, and it became the biggest story all over the world,” the president-elect said. “It was fraud, and it was election interference.”

The Selzer poll, published on November 2, shockingly predicted Harris would win Iowa by three points. Trump ended up easily winning Iowa by 13 points, a glaring mistake for the respected pollster. Seltzer retired shortly after, although she had been planning to do so regardless of the election’s outcome.