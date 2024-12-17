Elon Musk Under Federal Review for Brazen Flouting of Clearance Rules

Musk, who currently has top secret clearance, gets access to classified information on the U.S. military. But in 2023, the Air Force rejected his request for an even higher level of security clearance, known as Special Access Program. A Pentagon official told the Times that Musk was rejected due to a “lack of explanation” for some of his meetings with foreign leaders.

Without access to the clearance, Musk should theoretically be blocked from joining certain meetings between SpaceX and the Air Force on extremely sensitive classified information. But the Times reported Pentagon officials are concerned Musk is still joining many of those conversations anyway.



No formal accusations have yet been levied at Musk, and it is unclear how the reviews will impact the SpaceX CEO, if at all. Donald Trump could unilaterally grant Musk security clearance after his inauguration.