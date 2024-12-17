Elon Musk Under Federal Review for Brazen Flouting of Clearance Rules
The world’s richest man and close Trump ally is under investigation for hiding info on meetings with foreign leaders.
Elon Musk’s shady behavior has gotten him and SpaceX flagged for federal review three times, according to reporting from The New York Times. Musk has reportedly failed to cooperate with security clearance reporting rules, hiding info on things like meetings with foreign leaders.
According to disclosure stipulations, Musk is required to report details of his international meetings and travels as well as any drug use. He has apparently shirked that responsibility since at least 2021, according to four people with knowledge of SpaceX, putting his ability to handle highly classified information into question.
Musk, who currently has top secret clearance, gets access to classified information on the U.S. military. But in 2023, the Air Force rejected his request for an even higher level of security clearance, known as Special Access Program. A Pentagon official told the Times that Musk was rejected due to a “lack of explanation” for some of his meetings with foreign leaders.
Without access to the clearance, Musk should theoretically be blocked from joining certain meetings between SpaceX and the Air Force on extremely sensitive classified information. But the Times reported Pentagon officials are concerned Musk is still joining many of those conversations anyway.
No formal accusations have yet been levied at Musk, and it is unclear how the reviews will impact the SpaceX CEO, if at all. Donald Trump could unilaterally grant Musk security clearance after his inauguration.
“To have someone who has major contracts with the government who would be in a position to pass along—whether deliberately or inadvertently—secrets is concerning,” Senator Jeanne Shaheen told The New York Times. The New Hampshire Democrat requested that the Air Force and the Defense Department’s Office of Inspector General investigate Musk for having inappropriate talks with foreign leaders, like Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The world’s richest man and incoming Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, co-chair has continuously blurred the lines between civilian and elected official—especially as he cements himself further into Trump’s inner circle after stumping for the president-elect all election season.