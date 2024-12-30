Three Damning Times Jimmy Carter Put U.S. Foreign Policy on Blast

Here are some of his most powerful quotes:

1. “A superpower not only should be the top country as far as military power is concerned, which we’re going to continue to be, but I think that the American superpower goal should be to be the champion of peace, and to be the champion of human rights, and to be the champion of the environment, and to be the most generous nation on earth,” Jimmy Carter said in 2015, later highlighting that the U.S. had been at peace for just 16 of the 242 years that it had existed as a nation.

2. “There was no reason for us to become involved in Iraq recently,” Carter told The Independent in 2004, long before most of the political class dared criticize the U.S. invasion. “That was a war based on lies and misinterpretations from London and from Washington.”