During an interview on the program The Right to Know, Simonyan—a Kremlin insider—claimed that a second Trump presidency would see multiple sanctions on Russia lifted, as well as RT’s return to U.S. cable sets.

Simonyan also advocated for Russia to follow in the footsteps of China, supporting a totalitarian level of government censorship that would allow the country to control digital platforms of information, including Google and YouTube.

The propagandist also shrugged off Trump’s promises to quickly end the war in Ukraine, while likening the intelligence of U.S. politicians to that of Soviet children. During a spontaneous press conference on Monday, Trump said that he believed the Ukraine-Russia conflict could be more difficult to solve than the Israel-Palestine war in the Middle East and suggested that he might hobble Ukraine’s weapons capabilities by reversing the country’s long-range strike authorization that allows Ukraine to use the Army Tactical Missile System against Russian positions.