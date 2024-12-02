Trump’s Latest Appointments Are Some of His Most Insidious Yet
Donald Trump isn’t even trying to pretend anymore.
Donald Trump has tapped his daughter Tiffany’s father-in-law, Massad Boulos, to serve as his adviser for Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.
The selection is a totally unqualified one, save for one known example in which Boulos, a Lebanese billionaire, acted as a foreign intermediary for Trump with the Palestinian Authority, meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the U.N. General Assembly while the leader of the devastated nation attempted to appeal to the pro-Israel president-elect.
Boulos also aided Trump’s 2024 campaign, helping the MAGA leader canvas for support among disillusioned Arab Americans in key swing states such as Michigan.
“Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,” Trump wrote in a statement Sunday. “He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my Campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community.”
“Massad is a dealmaker, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a strong advocate for the United States, and its interests, and I am pleased to have him on our team!” Trump added.
Boulos comes from a long line of political figures in Lebanon, and his father-in-law co-founded the country’s Free Patriotic Movement, a Christian political movement connected to Hezbollah. He’s the first selection in Trump’s Cabinet who holds critical views of Israel’s conduct in its assault on Palestine, reported Haaretz.
But Boulos is at least the second recent, thoroughly unqualified pick for such an influential position. On Saturday, Trump tapped another family member—his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner—to serve as U.S. ambassador to France.
Over the course of the last month, Trump has made several jaw-dropping nominations to fill his Cabinet, including tapping former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard to serve as the director of national intelligence, despite the fact that she has regularly amplified Russian propaganda and conspiracy theories. The Republican also selected Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—a virulent vaccine conspiracy theorist with a wild history that includes propping up dead bear cubs in New York City’s Central Park for fun—to run the Department of Health and Human Services, a decision that has led authoritarianism scholars to describe Trump’s nominees as purposefully “anti-qualified.”
But beyond the obvious lack of credentials on his recent selections, Trump’s decision to lean into his family to staff the executive branch is an alarming choice by a politician who banged pots and pans claiming that investigations into his misconduct constituted a banana republic.