Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Elon Musk Completes Evolution as Far-Right Troll With New X Profile

The world’s richest man and close Trump ally has made a repulsive change to his profile on X.

Elon Musk yells and gestures at a podium during a Donald Trump rally
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The world’s richest man has decided to change his digital look, opting to resurrect a dated image that the Anti-Defamation League flagged as a hate symbol in 2016.

Musk’s rebranded account began posting to his 209 million followers on X under the name Kekius Maximus on Tuesday, a blend between “kek”—a gaming variant of “LOL”—and Maximus Decimus Meridius, the main character in Ridley Scott’s 2000 action film Gladiator.

“Kekius Maximus will soon reach level 80 in hardcore PoE,” Musk posted.

Musk’s memeified alter ego also includes an archaic reference in the annals of internet history: Pepe the Frog, a character that has existed on internet message boards and blogs like 4chan and Tumblr since 2008. In 2015, Pepe was co-opted by the far right, and recent usage of the image in the U.S. has become synonymous with antisemites and white nationalists and harkens back to its presence at the forefront of violent movements like the Charlottesville riot and the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Under his new guise, Musk decided to attack Wikipedia, resharing a three-year-old clip of the digital encyclopedia’s co-founder Larry Sanger torching his creation for going “woke.”

“Don’t take it from me (I’m just a frog after all), take it from the co-founder of Wikipedia,” Musk wrote under his new pseudonym.

(Sanger wasn’t amused by the dredged-up interview. Instead, he torched the billionaire for refusing to refund an “ineffective annual subscription” to X. “Tell your staff to refund my money, Elon,” Sanger wrote.)

Musk’s alleged burner account, Adrian Dittman, also got in on the tired meme, preemptively toying with the idea that journalists would legitimately refer to the incoming Department of Government Efficiency co-chair via his chosen joke title.

“Imagine you’re a journalist who’s writing about Elon on X and it goes: ‘Elon Musk, aka ‘Kekius Maximus’ on X…” Dittman posted Tuesday.

Unfortunately More on Elon:
Donald Trump Is Elon Musk’s Landlord
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Skewered After His Wildest Canada Post Yet

Donald Trump’s newest threat against Canada features a “Shark Tank” star.

Donald Trump with mouth wide open at a lectern
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Donald Trump claimed Monday that he’s already begun making moves toward making Canada the fifty-first state, and nobody’s excited.

Trump shared a screenshot of a post from Leading Report, a right-wing website that offers some news, some misinformation, and lots of conspiracy theories. Now, it seemingly reported a piece of otherwise unreported ”news” that was instantly elevated by the president-elect.

“Kevin O’Leary says he will go to Mar-a-Lago to ‘start the narrative’ about merging Canada with the United States because ‘we don’t want Trudeau negotiating this deal,’” a post last week stated.

“Think about the power of combining the two economies,” the post added, listing possible benefits to combining the two massive nations, including a common currency, open trade, and an “EU-type passport.”

Trump offered no comment or caption on the post, but reshared it to his followers on Monday.

O’Leary, a Canadian businessman known for Shark Tank, praised the idea of making Canada the fifty-first state during an appearance on Fox News last Friday.

“I think this is a great idea, and I think the potential is massive, and the opportunity is huge,” O’Leary said. “I think at the end of the day, Canadians and Americans, their DNA is the same in terms of what they believe in … freedom.”

Trump’s ravings about Canada began as a joke in response to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s warning that Trump’s plan to enforce steep tariffs would cripple both their economies. Rather than actually engage with the issue, Trump joked that Canada should just become the fifty-first state.

Now he’s taking that joke too far, and likely putting some money in Mr. Wonderful’s pocket.

“Thank you, MAGA, for turning the US into the laughingstock of the world,” wrote the X account Republicans Against Trump in response to Trump’s post.

Others pointed out that Trump was once again moving to work alongside an unelected billionaire, rather than an actual representative of the country he hopes to take over.

Umm 🤔 since when is @KevinLeary an elected representative of Canada 🇨🇦, just because you are a prick at business doesn’t mean you know jack shit about government

— spursiceman.bsky.social (@spursiceman.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 6:16 PM

Some speculated that Trump was only interested in trolling world leaders and playing with his map.

We have so many major problems that need fixing and these morons want to play board games.

— Brie (@briseph.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 6:14 PM

And others were just taken aback by how stupid the entire thing is.

Moron-a-lago.

[image or embed]

— Tea Pain (@teapainusa.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 9:04 PM
More on Trump’s obsession with taking over other countries:
Greenland Hits Back After Trump’s Dangerous, Asinine Threat
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Team Trump Warns Cabinet Nominees to Keep Their Mouths Shut

Donald Trump’s team is ordering Cabinet nominees to stay silent in the next few weeks.

Donald Trump
SARAH MEYSSONNIER/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump has two words for his controversial Cabinet nominees: Be quiet.

The president-elect’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, issued a frank missive to Trump’s nominees on Sunday, warning the cohort to tone down their social media activity ahead of their Senate confirmation hearings.


“While this instruction has been delivered previously, I am reiterating that no member of the incoming administration or Transition speaks for the United States or the President-elect himself,” Wiles wrote in a memo obtained by the New York Post.

“Accordingly, all intended nominees should refrain from any public social media posts without prior approval of the incoming White House counsel,” she continued.

Wiles—dubbed the “Ice Maiden”—did not specify in her memo if she was responding to any singular incident. But one Trump transition source told the Post it wasn’t related to the heated debate between the “tech-right” and far-right factions of Trump’s base over H-1B visas.


Incoming Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, co-chairs, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, have found themselves at the epicenter of a digital brawl over their ardent defense of the work visa program. Last week, Musk claimed that H-1B visas offer a solution to a “permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent” in the U.S. Far-right opponents of immigration—and Musk’s position—claim the H-1B visa disincentivizes companies from hiring American labor.

The H-1B visa program has an annual cap set by Congress, admitting 65,000 foreign workers per year. In 2023, it was estimated that there were more than 700,000 H-1B visa holders in the U.S., according to data from the American Immigration Council.

Republicans are in a tight position to push Trump’s controversial picks through the Senate process. Assuming that all Democrats will vote against Trump’s nominees, the president-elect can only afford to lose three Republican votes to squeeze his candidates into the executive branch.

Some of Trump’s more contentious Cabinet picks—such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard—have noticeably quieted their social media presence since Christmas.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Donald Trump Is Elon Musk’s Landlord

The SpaceX CEO reportedly has been renting a cottage at Mar-a-Lago, not far from Trump’s own living quarters.

Linda McMahon and Elon Musk attend the America First Policy Institute Gala at Mar-a-Lago
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Linda McMahon and Elon Musk attend the America First Policy Institute Gala at Mar-a-Lago on November 14.

Elon Musk has been “renting” a place to stay at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, and he didn’t leave until Christmas, according to recent reporting by The New York Times. Musk is expected to return in the next week.

Since election night, Musk has been lodging at the Banyan, one of the cottages closest to the main house on Mar-a-Lago, where Trump and his family stay. While other members of Trump’s circle have also stayed on the property, none have been as constant as the billionaire CEO, sources close to the situation told the Times.   

Trump has apparently been bragging that the world’s richest man is “renting” one of his properties. But no one actually knows if Trump will end up charging Musk for the stay. The Banyan usually rents for around $2,000 a night. Trump reportedly has raised the annual membership fee at Mar-a-Lago to $1 million. 

This underscores how close Trump and Musk have grown this year, and especially since the election. The Times noted that Trump posted on Truth Social a message meant privately for Musk, which read: “Where are you? When are you coming to the ‘Center of the Universe,’ Mar-a-Lago. Bill Gates asked to come, tonight. We miss you and x! New Year’s Eve is going to be AMAZING!!! DJT.”

Other members of Trump’s inner circle have griped about this bromance, complaining that Musk is overstepping boundaries. Musk has attempted to smooth things over with posts on X, but the “President Musk” meme persists.  

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Laura Loomer Attacks “Welfare Queen” Elon Musk as MAGA Feud Continues

The MAGA outrage at Elon Musk isn’t over just yet, as Laura Loomer demonstrated on Steve Bannon’s podcast.

Laura Loomer wears a "Never Surrender" t-shirt with Trump’s mug-shot and speaks into a megaphone
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Laura Loomer in Tampa, Florida, on October 5, 2023

Laura Loomer still isn’t done with Elon Musk.

Appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room, the anti-immigration activist on Monday torched the billionaire as a “welfare queen” and technocrat with outsize influence on U.S. politics thanks to his ongoing relationship with Donald Trump.

“If you have a bunch of tech bros with billions of dollars and direct unfettered access to the vice president and the president of the United States, and then they are also very cordial with our adversaries as in China and Iran—we see that Elon Musk is having these meetings off the books with Iranian officials, with Chinese officials—what does that mean for us?” Loomer posited.

The self-described “white advocate” has been in a social media brawl with the Tesla CEO for the last week over Musk’s ardent defense of the H-1B work visa program, which he claimed offers a solution to a “permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent” in the U.S. Far-right opponents of the immigration program—and Musk’s position—claim that the H-1B visa disincentivizes companies to hire American labor.

In several posts, Loomer accused Musk of having “bought his way into MAGA,” claimed he was a pawn of China, and said that the “divorce” between the “stage 5 clinger” and President-elect Donald Trump was on the horizon.

That was apparently enough back talk to strip Loomer of her verified status on the site—a loss that, for her, warranted a public appeal to Musk to reinstate her blue check. Loomer has been banned from practically every other social media platform for her incendiary and violent rhetoric.

The H-1B visa program has an annual cap set by Congress, admitting 65,000 foreign workers per year. In 2023, it was estimated that there were more than 700,000 H-1B visa holders in the U.S., according to data from the American Immigration Council.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

German Government: Musk Trying to Influence Election With “Nonsense”

He’s not breaking the law. He’s just being an idiot.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands next to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Christian Marquardt/Pool/Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands next to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the official opening of the new Tesla electric car manufacturing plant on March 22, 2022, near Gruenheide, Germany.

The German government has accused Elon Musk of using his platform X to influence their election.

“It is indeed the case that Elon Musk is trying to influence the federal election,” German government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann told reporters on Monday. She added that Musk is free to opine on German politics: “After all, freedom of opinion also covers the greatest nonsense.”

“Chancellor Oaf Schitz or whatever his name is will lose,” Musk said in response on X, referring to current German chancellor and center-left Social Democrat Olaf Scholz.

Musk has been making his support for Germany’s right-wing, anti-migration Alternative for Germany, or AfD, party clear for weeks. Earlier this month, the billionaire wrote, “Only the AfD can save Germany.” Last week, he wrote an opinion column in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper endorsing the party, calling it the “last spark of hope.”

“The AfD, even though it is described as far-right, represents a political realism that resonates with many Germans who feel their concerns are ignored by the establishment,” Musk wrote. “Portraying the AfD as far-right is clearly false, considering that Alice Weidel, the party’s leader, has a same-sex partner from Sri Lanka! Does that sound like Hitler to you? Come on!”

The paper’s head opinions editor resigned after this was published.

Musk was also extremely influential as an advocate for President-elect Donald Trump this election cycle, and will likely continue to be as he co-leads DOGE with Vivek Ramaswamy.

As for Germany, the results of his meddling are still unknown. Their election will be held on February 23, 2025.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Three Damning Times Jimmy Carter Put U.S. Foreign Policy on Blast

Here are some of the most powerful quotes from the thirty-ninth president.

President Jimmy Carter sits at his desk in the Oval Office
Bettmann/Getty Images
President Jimmy Carter in 1980

In the wake of his death, hundreds of obituaries have memorialized President Jimmy Carter as a devoted and disciplined public servant. President Joe Biden, who was the first senator to endorse Carter’s bid for the White House in 1976, described the 100-year-old Democrat as a man and politician who “embodied the most fundamental human values.”

But few eulogies for the one-term Georgian have underscored his firm moralistic positions on U.S. foreign policy, which have effusively torched both parties for transforming the U.S. into what he once described as “the most warlike country on earth.”

Here are some of his most powerful quotes:

1. “A superpower not only should be the top country as far as military power is concerned, which we’re going to continue to be, but I think that the American superpower goal should be to be the champion of peace, and to be the champion of human rights, and to be the champion of the environment, and to be the most generous nation on earth,” Jimmy Carter said in 2015, later highlighting that the U.S. had been at peace for just 16 of the 242 years that it had existed as a nation.

2. “There was no reason for us to become involved in Iraq recently,” Carter told The Independent in 2004, long before most of the political class dared criticize the U.S. invasion. “That was a war based on lies and misinterpretations from London and from Washington.”

3. “We cannot be peacemakers if American government leaders are seen as knee-jerk supporters of every action or policy of whatever Israeli government happens to be in power at the moment. That is the essential fact that must be faced.” Carter wrote those words in Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid, criticizing Israel for failing to end its occupation of Palestine, its apartheid system, and its pursuit of punishment of Palestinians.

Facing intense backlash from right-wing Israel pressure groups, Carter doubled down, arguing that balanced debate on the two nations was “practically non-existent” in Congress and the executive branch, and accused American leaders of being in Israel’s pocket.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Republicans Ready to Defy Trump After Mike Johnson Endorsement

Mike Johnson’s future as House speaker is in jeopardy, even with a Trump endorsement.

Mike Johnson close-up photo
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Despite direct orders from President-elect Donald Trump, some House Republicans appear to be teeing up to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Trump voiced his support for Johnson Monday, just two weeks after the speaker went toe-to-toe with several House Republicans outraged that he had offered a lengthy bipartisan bill to fund the government. And despite Trump’s endorsement, not every Republican is following his lead.

Representative Andy Biggs was the latest to signal a reticence to follow the president-elect’s marching orders. During an interview on Fox News Monday, the Arizona Republican said that he wasn’t in the bag for Johnson, yet.

“I haven’t publicly or privately committed yet,” said Biggs. “I do want to speak with the speaker just to see what his plans are, because there are some issues that I think need to be worked out, specifically dealing with the budget issues.”

Representative Thomas Massie doubled down on his opposition to Johnson in a post on X Monday, reckoning back to another unpopular House speaker Trump once championed.

“I respect and support President Trump, but his endorsement of Mike Johnson is going to work out about as well as his endorsement of Speaker Paul Ryan,” Massie wrote. “We’ve seen Johnson partner with the democrats to send money to Ukraine, authorize spying on Americans, and blow the budget.”

Beneath his statement undermining Trump’s judgment, billionaire technocrat Elon Musk replied, “You might be right, but let’s see how it goes.”

Massie wasn’t the only one to bring up Ryan. Representative Victoria Spartz demanded Monday that Johnson outline how he would follow Trump’s agenda to the letter before she could deign to support him for speaker.

“I understand why President Trump is endorsing Speaker Johnson as he did Speaker Ryan, which is definitely important. However, we still need to get assurances that @SpeakerJohnson won’t sell us out to the swamp,” she wrote in a post on X Monday.

Spartz sent Johnson a list of demands, including a request for “unbiased ‘non-swamp’ professionals” to help her do her job. The two are expected to discuss the list at a meeting Monday.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Steve Bannon Just Took His War With Elon Musk to a Ridiculous Level

The MAGA mastermind has a gift for hyperbole.

Steve Bannon pointing
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Steve Bannon thinks that Americans deserve reparations for having to coexist with immigrants on H-1B visas.

“We haven’t fought these battles over years and years and years to allow American citizens of every race, ethnicity, religion, be gutted by the sociopathic overlords in Silicon Valley,” Bannon opined on his War Room show Monday morning. “David Sacks, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Elon Musk … there’s no reform. We want it gone.… We want reparations for the tech workers that you stole their lives.”

This is another installment in the current schism between the “America First” MAGA faithful and the tech-world MAGA plutocrats who want more high-skilled immigrants. Former presidential candidate and current DOGE co-lead Vivek Ramaswamy started the fire last week by declaring, “A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers,” asserting that it was American culture that was leading CEOs to look elsewhere for labor. This talking point was parroted by Elon Musk and other right-wing techies, inviting a MAGA backlash that even included Nikki Haley, the torchbearer of the old GOP establishment who was vanquished by Trump earlier this year.

“There is nothing wrong with American workers or American culture,” Haley wrote. “All you have to do is look at the border and see how many want what we have. We should be investing and prioritizing in Americans, not foreign workers.”

This anti-H-1B energy has culminated in Bannon’s calls for reparations, something usually invoked for African Americans historically disenfranchised by slavery and racism.

“We’re gonna get H-1B visas out, root and stem, and all the workers you brought in. Just like we’re deporting 15 million here, we want them deported, out,” Bannon said later in his show. “And give those jobs to American citizens today … we demand they get reparations. You stole from them.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Endorses Mike Johnson in Deranged Post Mostly About Himself

Donald Trump has finally backed Mike Johnson in the race for the House speaker’s gavel.

Donald Trump speaks at a podium as Mike Johnson stands behind him
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump tried to stem the growing tide against House Speaker Mike Johnson Monday with a post endorsing his reelection, but whether all House Republicans are actually interested in getting back on the bandwagon is another issue entirely.

In a rambling post on Truth Social Monday, Trump urged the “Party of COMMON SENSE” to support Johnson’s bid to keep the gavel in the new year.

“LETS NOT BLOW THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY WHICH WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN. The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration. Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!” he wrote. Most of the post’s word count was dedicated to his own “flawless” reelection campaign.

Truth Social screenshot Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump: We are the Party of COMMON SENSE, a primary reason that we WON, in a landslide, the magnificent and historic Presidential Election of 2024. ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, 312 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES, AND THE POPULAR VOTE BY MILLIONS OF VOTERS (Despite large scale voter fraud taking place in numerous states, including California, where votes are ridiculously still being counted, or under review!), ALL WON WITH EASE, CALM, & PROFESSIONALISM. Republicans are being praised for having run a “legendary” campaign! Democrats are being excoriated for their effort, having wasted 2.5 Billion Dollars, much of it unaccounted for, with some being used to illegally buy endorsements ($11,000,000 to Beyoncé, who never even sang a song, $2,000,000 to Oprah for doing next to nothing, and even $500,000 to Reverend AL, a professional con man and instigator, who agreed to “interview” their “star spangled” candidates, Kamala and Joe). We ran a flawless campaign, having spent FAR LESS, with lots of money left over. They ran a very expensive “sinking ship,” embracing DOJ & FBI WEAPONIZATION against their political opponent, ME. BUT IT DIDN’T WORK, IT WAS A DISASTER!!! LETS NOT BLOW THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY WHICH WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN. The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of t

In voicing his support for Johnson, Trump has set up yet another loyalty test for House Republicans.

Earlier this month, Johnson came under fire after introducing a 1,547-page continuing resolution to keep the government open until March, among a slew of other bipartisan provisions, inviting the outrage of small-government types like technocrat billionaire Elon Musk, and a slate of sycophantic Republicans.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie was so distraught that he claimed he would not vote for Johnson in the upcoming House speaker election in January.

Johnson then worked with Trump on crafting another spending bill that suspended the debt ceiling, one of the president-elect’s core demands. But this time, 38 House Republicans broke with Trump and voted against the bill. In the end, Trump’s demand that Republicans find a way to raise or abolish the debt ceiling got left on the cutting room floor.

Last week, Representative Andy Harris, who chairs the far-right House Freedom Caucus, said that Republicans need to think about whether their current leadership “is what we need” and that he was “undecided” on what House leadership should look like moving forward.

More than a few other Republicans have similarly voiced their dissatisfaction with Johnson, as it seems that the GOP’s antiestablishment bent has turned against the party itself.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington