Elon Musk Dragged Over Pathetic Plea to X Users Amid MAGA Civil War

In the early days of Musk’s takeover, Twitter witnessed a mass exodus of employees, with Musk claiming he was simply trimming fat by firing upwards of 80 percent of site staff. His “free speech agenda” has further capped and undermined the site’s content moderation abilities, allowing dangerous rhetoric to flow freely on his platform. His dismantling of the site’s infrastructure has also translated to monumental changes on the website that have proved overwhelmingly unpopular. His tweaked algorithm has aggressively promoted advertisements and reshare accounts, restructured threads to the point that they no longer elevate relevant replies, and has even swapped code to ensure his own posts universally appear at the top of users’ timelines.

But despite his plea, even the most unsavory posts haven’t seemed to disturb Musk, who has himself spread Nazi conspiracies via his personal account, and allowed 105 percent more antisemitic hate speech to spread on the platform, according to a 2023 study.

Last year, the tech billionaire admitted that the site had lost 90 percent of its value since he acquired it for $44 billion in 2022.

