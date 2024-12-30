Elon Musk Dragged Over Pathetic Plea to X Users Amid MAGA Civil War
The world’s richest man is begging users on his social media site to be a little nicer as the MAGA infighting over immigration continues.
Elon Musk is asking you to make X a more upbeat place.
The tech billionaire pleaded with his 209 million X followers on Sunday, placing the onus of change for his dwindling social media investment on site users rather than himself.
“Please post a bit more positive, beautiful or informative content on this platform,” Musk posted.
X accounts were quick to throw the ball back into Musk’s court, urging him to create an algorithm where positive content could actually proliferate.
“You first,” snapped back lawyer and bluegrass banjo player Steve Martin.
“Getting tired of the toxic wasteland you created?” replied author Karen Piper.
Musk likely began to notice his site’s more toxic elements after he became enmeshed in a far-right feud over H-1B work visas last week. Last week, Musk vowed to “go to war on this issue,” insisting that foreign tech workers need to be allowed to work in the U.S. due to a “permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent.” That resulted in a backlash that has framed Musk and other H-1B proponents, like unofficial DOGE co-chair Vivek Ramaswamy, as MAGA targets amid Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda. (The H-1B visa program has an annual cap set by Congress, admitting 65,000 foreign workers per year. In 2023, it was estimated that there were more than 700,000 H-1B visa holders in the U.S., according to data from the American Immigration Council.)
But surely, if anyone is to blame for the site’s increasingly volatile and disturbing content, it’s none other than Musk himself.
In the early days of Musk’s takeover, Twitter witnessed a mass exodus of employees, with Musk claiming he was simply trimming fat by firing upwards of 80 percent of site staff. His “free speech agenda” has further capped and undermined the site’s content moderation abilities, allowing dangerous rhetoric to flow freely on his platform. His dismantling of the site’s infrastructure has also translated to monumental changes on the website that have proved overwhelmingly unpopular. His tweaked algorithm has aggressively promoted advertisements and reshare accounts, restructured threads to the point that they no longer elevate relevant replies, and has even swapped code to ensure his own posts universally appear at the top of users’ timelines.
But despite his plea, even the most unsavory posts haven’t seemed to disturb Musk, who has himself spread Nazi conspiracies via his personal account, and allowed 105 percent more antisemitic hate speech to spread on the platform, according to a 2023 study.
Last year, the tech billionaire admitted that the site had lost 90 percent of its value since he acquired it for $44 billion in 2022.