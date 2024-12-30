Donald Trump Is Elon Musk’s Landlord
The SpaceX CEO reportedly has been renting a cottage at Mar-a-Lago, not far from Trump’s own living quarters.
Elon Musk has been “renting” a place to stay at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and he didn’t leave until Christmas, according to recent reporting by The New York Times. Musk expected to return in the next week.
Since Election Night, Musk has been lodging at the Banyan, one of cottages closest to the main house on Mar-a-Lago, where Trump and his family stay. While other members of Trump’s circle have also stayed on the property, none have been as constant as the billionaire CEO, sources close to the situation told the Times.
Trump has apparently been bragging that the world’s richest man is “renting” one of his properties. But no one actually knows if Trump will end up charging Musk for the stay. The Banyan usually rents for around $2,000 a night. Trump reportedly has raised the annual membership fee at Mar-a-Lago to $1 million.
This underscores how close Trump and Musk have grown this year, and especially since the election. The Times noted that Trump posted on Truth Social a message meant privately for Musk, which read: “Where are you? When are you coming to the ‘Center of the Universe,’ Mar-a-Lago. Bill Gates asked to come, tonight. We miss you and x! New Year’s Eve is going to be AMAZING!!! DJT.”
Other members of Trump’s inner circle have griped about this bromance, complaining that Musk is overstepping boundaries. Musk has attempted to smooth things over with posts on X, but the “President Musk” meme persists.