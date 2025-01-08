Tommy Tuberville Is Writing Fanfiction for Trump’s Military Fantasies
Donald Trump did not rule out using military force to take control of the Panama Canal.
Senator Tommy Tuberville is so excited for Donald Trump to keep chasing the Panama Canal that he’s now imagining his own fantastical version of events where the U.S. uses the waterway to wage war on China.
During an interview on Fox Business Tuesday, Tuberville got a little creative when cheerleading Trump’s outlandish push to take control of the trade route.
“We’ve gotta take the Panama Canal back, we’ve got to do something because if were gonna happen to go to war with China over Taiwan, and they were to shut the Panama Canal down, we’d have to go eight to 10 thousand miles longer just to get things back to the war zone, if we had to go from the East Coast to China,” Tuberville said.
While Trump was once friendly with Taiwan, he criticized it on the campaign trail. The president-elect argued that the island should have to pay the U.S. for protection, and accused it of stealing U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.
Trump also promised several times on the campaign trail that his administration would be a peaceful one, so, his dumbest admiral airing his ideas about going to war seems at odds with that phony foreign policy.
Trump’s threat to claim the Panama Canal comes as he has upped the ante on several expansionist musings, including using economic forces to turn Canada into the 51st state, and buying Greenland from Denmark.