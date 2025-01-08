Tommy Tuberville Is Writing Fanfiction for Trump’s Military Fantasies

“We’ve gotta take the Panama Canal back, we’ve got to do something because if were gonna happen to go to war with China over Taiwan, and they were to shut the Panama Canal down, we’d have to go eight to 10 thousand miles longer just to get things back to the war zone, if we had to go from the East Coast to China,” Tuberville said.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville: "We've gotta take the Panama Canal back. We've gotta do something because if we were to happen to go to war with China over Taiwan and they were to shut the Panama Canal down, we'd have to go 8 to 10,000 miles just to get things back to the war zone." pic.twitter.com/zNyH7Rn7US — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2025

While Trump was once friendly with Taiwan, he criticized it on the campaign trail. The president-elect argued that the island should have to pay the U.S. for protection, and accused it of stealing U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.



Trump also promised several times on the campaign trail that his administration would be a peaceful one, so, his dumbest admiral airing his ideas about going to war seems at odds with that phony foreign policy.