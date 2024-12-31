How to Survive Trump’s Mass Deportation Plans

It is easy to forget now how many of the worst extralegal excesses of the prior Trump administration were delayed or denied altogether by federal court orders, as they no doubt will be again. His second-term deportation regime theoretically would include a novel combination of expanding expedited removal, bypassing removal proceedings with a spurious application of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, and other end runs that will require massive new spending authorizations from Congress and clearance from federal judges.

Even assuming a world in which legality is not particularly relevant, the infrastructure required to ramp up from the approximately 38,000 beds now available to ICE to what would be required to detain as many people as possible—including family units—is far beyond anything that we have now or have ever seen in the past. If that is truly what Trump has in mind, we immigration attorneys will have time to prepare.

The legal triage that I am suggesting will require many other kinds of attorneys as well: defense attorneys who specialize in post-conviction matters, seasoned appellate advocates, impact litigators, administrative law experts, Freedom of Information Act obsessives, and pro bono units in major firms staffed with attorneys licensed in federal district and appeals courts around the country. But the immigration bar will always be the first responders, and it is time to get realistic about how and where we will prioritize these cases.