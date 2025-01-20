Trump’s TikTok Stance Is Already Sparking a MAGA Civil War
Donald Trump has promised to keep TikTok available in the U.S.
Donald Trump’s promise to save TikTok has divided him from a throng of Senate Republicans, sparking disunity in the party just hours before the MAGA leader is scheduled to retake the Oval Office.
Several key Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senators Tom Cotton and Pete Ricketts, have pushed back against Trump’s efforts to keep the popular video-sharing app in the U.S. market.
“I think we will enforce the law,” Johnson told NBC News on Sunday.
In a joint statement, Cotton and Ricketts reiterated their support for the bipartisan legislation banning the platform, praising American companies for suspending their relationships with TikTok and its Chinese-owned parent company ByteDance.
“We commend Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft for following the law and halting operations with ByteDance and TikTok, and we encourage other companies to do the same. The law, after all, risks ruinous bankruptcy for any company who violates it,” Cotton and Ricketts wrote.
“Now that the law has taken effect, there’s no legal basis for any kind of ‘extension’ of its effective date,” they continued. “For TikTok to come back online in the future, ByteDance must agree to a sale that satisfies the law’s qualified-divestiture requirements by severing all ties between TikTok and Communist China.”
TikTok preemptively went dark on Saturday, causing its 170 million American users to lose access to the platform and their accounts before the ban was legally mandated. The platform explicitly blamed Joe Biden for its shutdown, even though Biden had said he would not enforce the law before leaving office.
Trump then claimed he was examining a 90-day pause on TikTok’s ban, stipulating that the company’s divestment from ByteDance would also have to result with the U.S. gaining an ownership stake in the app. Such a pause is technically permitted within the bounds of the law, which allows for such a break so long as a sale of the company is in progress. Failing those specifications would technically see Trump in a position of flouting the two other branches of government, both of whom have supported upholding the national security-oriented restriction.
When TikTok spontaneously resumed operations on Sunday, it returned with a message for users that the company was working with “President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”
“We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive,” the multibillion dollar company wrote in a statement on its platform. “It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship.”
On Sunday, far-right political pundit and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk caught flak for backing the president-elect’s decision, with Truth Social users torching the duo for fighting to keep “Chinese spyware alive.”