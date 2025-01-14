Skip Navigation
Trump Awards Elon Musk With Stunning Close-Up Seat in White House

The world’s richest man will get an office right next to the White House.

Donald Trump pats Elon Musk on the arm as the two embrace
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The world’s richest man will literally be moving in next door to President-elect Donald Trump.

The New York Times is reporting that Elon Musk is preparing to set up the Department of Government Efficiency in the Eisenhower Building, which is less than a five-minute walk from the White House. It’s still unclear if the billionaire will have complete unfettered access to the West Wing (that requires a “special pass”), but at this point it’s obvious that the CEO—who has billions of dollars in federal and international contracts—will be a full-time cast member in Trump’s second term.

It’s still unclear what exactly DOGE will look like in D.C., as it is not an official government department and Musk is not a government employee. This would mean Musk and DOGE should be kept out of certain meetings and relationships, especially given the federal contracts Musk’s companies hold. Some Trump transition officials who spoke with the Times suggested that Musk could get an all-access West Wing pass by becoming a “special government employee.” But Trump is also very comfortable blurring those lines, or just erasing them altogether.

Musk has been glued to the president-elect since campaign season. He donated millions of dollars to Trump’s campaign and spoke at multiple rallies. Since Trump’s victory, Musk has sat in on multiple calls with Trump and foreign leaders, cyberbullied Speaker Mike Johnson to kill the spending bill, and has even been “renting” a cottage at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where has been constantly parked, aside from Christmas.

The close relationship underscores the technocrat’s shift rightward that is just in its early stages.

GOP’s Sick New Talking Point Doesn’t Bode Well for Future Disasters

Senator Tommy Tuberville has some thoughts on aid for the Los Angeles fires.

Senator Tommy Tuberville speaks to reporters
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

Republicans seem to be trying their hardest to make placing conditions on relief to victims of devastating natural disasters seem like a normal or reasonable thing to do—by the end of the week, probably everyone will be on board.

As large swaths of Los Angeles County burned over the past week, and 24 people lost their lives, Republicans have been quick to play the blame game and use the disaster relief as an opportunity to play politics. One by one, they’ve fallen in line with their eerily identical, half-baked pitches to reform California’s liberal politics, without ever making clear exactly what politics had to do with the wildfires in the first place.

During an interview Monday on Newsmax’s Chris Salcedo Show, Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville was asked why people who’d lost their homes, belongings, and businesses deserved help from Congress.

“Senator, why should other states be bailing out California for choosing the wrong people to run their state?” asked Salcedo.

“We shouldn’t be,” Tuberville replied. “They got 40 million people in that state, and they voted these imbeciles into office, and they continue to do it.”

As Tuberville explained, he didn’t blame all Californians. Just the liberal ones living in cities.

“And it’s just a very small part of ’em in that state that’s doing it. If you go to California, you run into a lotta Republicans. A lotta good people. And I hate it for them,” Tuberville explained. “But they are just overwhelmed by these inner city, uh, woke policies, with the people that vote for ’em.”

“And it—you know, I don’t mind sending ’em some money, but unless they show that they’re gonna change their ways, and they’re gonna get back to building dams and storing water, and doing the maintenance with the brush, and the trees—everything that everybody else does with the country, and they refuse to do it—they don’t deserve anything,” Tuberville said.

The Alabama Republican could barely explain what kind of policies he was criticizing—and that’s because he doesn’t even know. He’s just playing a game of telephone with every other Republican lawmaker and conservative pundit: There’s just no way for the actual ideas to make their way to the end. The important part is that the message sounds the same. House Speaker Mike Johnson took his turn on the horn just hours before Tuberville.

And, for what it’s worth, Republicans’ criticism about “woke” policies didn’t hold very much water to begin with. Nearly every reservoir in California is holding an amount of water that is at its historical average, or higher, despite the fact that it has been a particularly dry winter, Rolling Stone reported.

Donald Trump has claimed that California Governor Gavin Newsom “refused to sign the water restoration declaration” (there is obviously no such thing), and blamed the state’s efforts to preserve rivers and wetlands. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Water District, which feeds into the Los Angeles Aqueduct, has “the most water stored in its system in the history of the agency,” according to Mark Gold, the water scarcity director for the Natural Resources Defense Council and a board member of the MWD.

Those on the ground, namely the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, have said that it was the immense size, speed, and geographical location of the fires that caused the Pacific Palisades to run out of water, not some gross liberal mismanagement. But that won’t stop Republicans from singing their tune.

One can scarcely imagine if Democrats had tried to pull this schtick when Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina, home to a density of Republican voters—but this is the future of the Republican Party under Trump.

JD Vance Downplays Trump’s Cruelest Immigration Policy Coming Back

Vance tried to cast the policy as totally normal.

JD Vance sits at a desk with his hands folded
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Vice President-elect J.D. Vance is trying to rewrite the narrative on the term “family separation.”

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, the relatively mum MAGA official candidly brushed off criticisms that Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration policies are needlessly cruel, claiming instead that the language used by opponents to the highly controversial program is “dishonest.”

“This term is something you’re gonna hear a lot in the next couple of months, the next couple of years, Shannon: ‘family separation,’” Vance told host Shannon Bream. “I think it’s important—that’s a euphemism, that is a dishonest term to hide behind the fact that Joe Biden has not done border enforcement.”

Vance then went on to disingenuously liken family separation to a program that only jails violent offenders, thereby separating convicted criminals from their families ipso facto. But that’s not what family separation does. Instead, the immigration deterrence program (launched by Trump during his first administration) instituted a “zero tolerance” policy at the U.S.-Mexico border, targeting immigrants attempting to enter the country. At the time, Attorney General Jeff Sessions directed the Justice Department to prosecute every adult who entered the United States irregularly.

It was made possible by the vicious combination of two federal laws. First, the government prosecuted immigrants with minor federal charges for improper entry. Officials then transferred them from U.S. Customs and Border Protection to the U.S. Marshals Service during their court hearings, labeling their children as unaccompanied throughout the process. U.S. Customs and Border Protection then used a different law to send the children to a subsidiary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that was responsible for handling unaccompanied children.

The program separated more than 4,600 children from their parents before it was ended in 2021. As of December, 1,360 children remain unaccounted for, according to a report by Human Rights Watch, which said the practice met the definition for “enforced disappearance,” amounted to “torture,” and was a “crime under international law.”

“If you come into this country illegally, you need to go back home,” Vance told Fox. “And what the Democrats are going to do is they’re going to hide behind this. They’re going to say this is all about compassion for families.”

But experts who have sized up the scope and devastation of Trump’s family separation policies don’t agree.

“It’s chilling to see, in document after document, the calculated cruelty that went into the forcible family separation policy,” Michael Garcia Bochenek, senior children’s rights counsel at Human Rights Watch and an author of the December report, told the international organization. “A government should never target children to send a message to parents.”

Mike Johnson Vows to Hold Aid to California Hostage After Deadly Fires

Republicans, in the peak of cruelty, are turning the L.A. fires into a political bargaining chip.

Mike Johnson walking through the Capitol. A photographer in the background takes a photo of him.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican leadership continues to use one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. history as political leverage.

On Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson told CNN’s Manu Raju that there should be “conditions” on the proposed federal aid to California in the wake of the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles County.

“It appears to us that state and local leaders were derelict in their duty in many respects, so that’s something that has to be factored in. I think there should probably be conditions on that aid.”

Asked whether he planned on conditioning the aid to debt ceiling negotiations, Johnson said that option is on the table. “There’s some discussion about that, but we’ll see where it goes.”

Nearly 200,000 L.A. residents have been placed under evacuation order, and many won’t have homes to return to. Over 12,000 buildings—including a public library, a medical center, a church, a synagogue, and large swaths of a predominantly Black neighborhood—have been destroyed so far in the wildfires. At least 24 are dead, and likely counting. The total land burned in these Los Angeles wildfires is bigger than Paris.

In short, the wildfires are a devastating national catastrophe. For Johnson to so casually suggest that there should be any conditions at all on aid to the affected areas of California is absolutely cruel and unusual.

Johnson isn’t the only one. Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso told Face the Nation on Sunday that he expected “there will be strings attached to money that is ultimately approved, and it has to do with being ready the next time, because this was a gross failure this time.” He thinks that because the “policies of the liberal administration” had “made these fires worse,” the people of that administration should suffer too.

On Monday, Senator Ron Johnson told Wake Up America that he wouldn’t vote for any aid to California “unless we see a dramatic change in how they’re gonna be handling these things in the future.… These are decisions Californian Democrats have made.… It’s their fault.”

At the time of this writing, the fires continue to burn through Los Angeles County.

DeSantis Plans to Rush Through Trump’s Worst Immigration Policies

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has apparently decided to let bygones be bygones. And he’s ready to help Trump with his dark vision for America.

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis smile and stand next to each other at a podium
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Trump and DeSantis in 2019

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is already helping Donald Trump get his plan for mass deportations started.

On Monday, DeSantis called for state legislators to hold a special session to help the incoming Trump administration’s immigration plans, with the president-elect’s inauguration taking place in one week. The session will be the week of January 27, one week after Trump is sworn in.

“State and local officials in Florida must help the Trump administration enforce our nation’s immigration laws,” DeSantis said. “In order to do that effectively, we are going to need legislation to impose additional duties on local officials and provide funding for those local officials.”

DeSantis has suggested that he would take action against any elected officials who “neglect their duties” and do not work to implement Trump’s mass deportations. It wouldn’t be the first time for the Florida governor: DeSantis previously suspended State Attorneys Monique Worrell and Andrew Warren for opposing him.

The Florida governor said he plans to spend tens of millions of dollars in new funding to expand immigration detention, and would consider activating the Florida National Guard and the Florida State Guard to help with enforcement. All of these actions show that DeSantis has apparently buried the hatchet with Trump, who called him “Meatball Ron,” “Rob,” “Ron DeSanctimonious,” and “Ron DeSanctus” during the Republican presidential primaries.

Trump even called DeSantis a “groomer,” a slur akin to calling him a pedophile. But DeSantis warmed up to Trump last spring after his own presidential bid flopped, helping to fundraise for Trump when the then–Republican presidential nominee’s funds were dwarfed by Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign fortune. DeSantis also looked the other way on whether Trump’s felony conviction allowed him to vote in the 2024 election.

DeSantis’s tenure in Florida has been criticized as authoritarian, and policy-wise, he’s quite close to Trump, so it makes sense that he would support the president-elect. Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara also happens to be angling for a Senate seat, which DeSantis can give her if Marco Rubio is confirmed as secretary of state. It seems that one of Trump’s scariest plans already has a powerful backer.

Trump Gets Insane Show of Support From Washington Post Editorial Board

The newspaper’s editorial board has fully caved to Donald Trump.

The Washington Post building in Washington, D.C.
Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Washington Post’s editorial board made the mind-boggling decision Monday to say they support all but four of Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees, and their rationales were as unconvincing as they were brief.

“We would not have picked any of his choices for our hypothetical Cabinet. But, as we have argued for decades, that is not the standard we—or U.S. senators—should apply when evaluating potential executive nominees for Senate confirmation,” the paper’s editorial board wrote the day before Senate confirmation hearings were set to begin.

So, who exactly does the Post think shouldn’t make it? Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist and failed presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former Democrat turned MAGA acolyte and possible Russian asset Tulsi Gabbard, and Project 2025 contributor Russell Vought.

Pretty good—or bad, that is—choices. Still, the struggling legacy paper being steered by a not-so-benevolent billionaire chose to greenlight the rest of Trump’s sorry cast of characters, who are also radically unqualified and ridiculous choices for their perspective positions.

The Post’s editorial board inexplicably insisted that attorney general nominee Pam Bondi “is qualified,” noting that “lawyers who have worked with her report that she is serious.”

But Bondi’s loyalty to Trump is no less than that of failed nominee Matt Gaetz, who was touted as an instrument of retribution against the president-elect’s political enemies. After the 2020 presidential election, Bondi joined forces with Rudy Giuliani to sow doubt about the results. She’s also a former Amazon lobbyist, so that could help explain why she got the nod from Jeff Bezos’s publication.

Meanwhile, Chris Wright, a fossil fuel executive and Trump’s pick for secretary of energy, was deemed passable because he simply “acknowledges that climate change is real.”

But in a 2023 video on LinkedIn, which was removed for containing “false and misleading content,” Wright claimed that “there is no climate crisis, and we’re not in the midst of an energy transition either. Humans and all complex life on earth is simply impossible without carbon dioxide hence the term carbon pollution is outrageous.”

Former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon, Trump’s nominee for secretary of education, earned the short review of being the “other co-chair of the president-elect’s transition team [who] led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term.”

While that makes her qualified to implement the whims of the president-elect, it doesn’t mean she knows the first thing about education. Luckily for her, she may not have to, as her boss (and other Republicans) have hopes to shutter the Department of Education altogether.

Fox Business co-host Sean P. Duffy, who is Trump’s pick to be secretary of transportation, will “still need to study,” the board noted.

Scott Turner, a motivational speaker nominated as secretary of Housing and Urban Development, “has never run a big organization, but that is not disqualifying.” At a certain point, why bother writing anything at all?

To that point, several Cabinet-level officials, including Elise Stefanik, Lee Zeldin, John Ratcliffe, and Kelly Loeffler, did not even receive justifications from the paper but were given the go-ahead anyway. The Post editorial board has chosen to defend the appointment of loyalists because they lack egregiously disqualifying features, and not because they possess any qualifying ones.

Trump Lavishes Praise on John Fetterman After He Bends the Knee

Donald Trump says he’s impressed after Fetterman became the first Democratic senator to meet him at Mar-a-Lago.

John Fetterman raises both hands up as if in greeting (or surrender)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Donald Trump has nothing but nice things to say about Senator John Fetterman after he went all the way to Mar-a-Lago to visit him over the weekend.

The Pennsylvania senator and Democrat said last week that Trump invited him for a meeting, and apparently the president-elect was impressed after an hour-long conversation with the man he once accused of abusing heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, and fentanyl.

“It was a totally fascinating meeting. He’s a fascinating man, and his wife is lovely. They were both up, and I couldn’t be more impressed,” Trump said to the Washington Examiner, referring to Fetterman and his wife, Gisele. “He’s a commonsense person. He’s not liberal or conservative. He’s just a commonsense person, which is beautiful.”

Fetterman has taken a major shift in his political ideology to the right in the last two years, particularly with his full-throated support for Israel’s ongoing massacre in Gaza. He’s lost a lot of Democratic support as a result, and even seemed OK with Trump’s crazy idea to annex Greenland, recently comparing it to the Louisiana Purchase.

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, was once an undocumented immigrant, and has advocated for immigrant rights and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, whose beneficiaries are called Dreamers. The Examiner didn’t mention if immigration was a topic of discussion during Trump and Fetterman’s meeting, but one wonders if she had anything to say on the topic.

The Pennsylvania senator has co-sponsored the Laken Riley Act, an extreme bill that would allow for the detention of undocumented immigrants merely accused of a nonviolent crime. The bill right now does not include any exceptions or protections for Dreamers. Has Fetterman turned so far to the right that he’s ignoring his own wife’s story—and is Trump secretly applauding him for it?

More on whatever the hell Fetterman is doing:
One Democrat Thinks Trump’s Crazy Greenland Plan is Just Fine
Here Are All the Tech Bros Helping Elon Musk Gut the Government

Elon Musk is getting some help in DOGE.

Elon Musk holds a to-go cup while visiting the Capitol
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A small cohort of unelected Silicon Valley investors have been quietly helping Donald Trump and Elon Musk interview personnel for the incoming administration.

Marc Andreessen was among those directly involved in recruiting and interviewing efforts for positions in Trump’s incoming administration, three people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post, under the condition that they remain anonymous. Andreessen hasn’t just been making decisions about tech or economics, two fields which he might have some knowledge of—he’s also been advising on candidates for defense and intelligence posts as well, said one of the people.

The technocrat is one-half of Andreessen-Horowitz, a venture capital firm invested in tech companies, such as Facebook, Coinbase, and Musk’s X. Andreessen and Ben Horowitz announced their plans to support Trump in July. At the time, Andreessen claimed that his decision to support Trump did not “have anything to do with the big issues that people care about,” meaning immigration or inflation, but was motivated purely by his own personal gain as one of the self-proclaimed “world’s largest crypto investors.”

So, in addition to getting an administration that would alleviate some of the Biden administration’s pressure on cryptocurrency and other technologies (Andreessen said Trump’s victory felt like a “boot off the throat”), he has successfully bought himself a seat at the table.

As an investor in X and a fellow Silicon Valley ghoul, Andreessen has a personal connection to Musk, the unelected and unqualified czar of the Department of Government Efficiency, which seeks to remove unelected and unqualified federal employees. During an interview in a December episode of Bari Weiss’s podcast, Andreessen said that he was an “unpaid volunteer” for DOGE, and said the caliber of people he’d spoken with about government positions was “very high.”

Others technocrats who have been lending a hand with DOGE are Shaun Maguire, general partner of Sequoia Capital; Baris Akis, the founder of Human Capital; and Vinay Hiremath, the founder of Loom, according to The New York Times.

Hiremath described the highly technical process of working with DOGE in a very strange and personal blog post shared on X on January 2.

“Within 2 minutes of talking to the final interviewer for DOGE, he asked me if I wanted to join. I said ‘yes’. Then he said ‘cool’ and I was in multiple Signal groups,” Hiremath wrote.

“The next 4 weeks of my life consisted of 100s of calls recruiting the smartest people I’ve ever talked to, working on various projects I’m definitely not able to talk about, and learning how completely dysfunctional the government was. It was a blast,” he wrote.

He added that while the mission of DOGE was “extremely important,” he chose to leave the project after four weeks to focus on himself. “What is wrong with being insignificant? Why is letting people down so hard? I don’t know. But I’m going to find out,” he mused.

Like Andreessen, it seems that Maguire also paid for his seat at the table. He previously donated at least $500,000 to Trump’s campaign through Musk’s shady America PAC.

Trump Allies Launch Massive Campaign Lying About Tax Cuts for Rich

A Koch-backed group has unveiled a $20 million effort to dupe America on Trump’s tax cuts.

Donald Trump wearing a tuxedo looks down and walks away
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s lobbyist friends are starting a nationwide campaign to convince the public that Republicans’ lopsided 2017 tax cuts—which benefited large corporations and the wealthy—should be renewed.

In a minute-long TV ad, the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity, or AFP, described the Trump tax cuts as “a landmark law that gave hardworking Americans much-needed relief.” It then rattled off a list of statistics before blaming Bidenomics for inflation while scary music played.

AFP’s version of events goes against every piece of evidence that emerged after the tax cuts went into effect.

If the law is extended, households in the top 1 percent of income on average will receive tax cuts of more than $60,000, while households in the bottom 60 percent will get only $500, according to the Tax Policy Center.

“Wage growth is tepid … and gross domestic product growth is slowing and projected to revert to its long-term trend or below,” the Center for American Progress wrote in 2019. “Meanwhile, budget deficits are higher due to revenue losses—which have largely been triggered by the massive corporate tax cut at the heart of the TCJA [Trump’s tax cut bill].”

And yet AFP is committing to its own fictional story, even describing its Koch-funded initiative as “grassroots.” But not everyone is buying it.

“Americans for Prosperity is spending $20 million on a new ad campaign that champions the 2017 Trump tax law as a win for working families,” Patriotic Millionaires chair Morris Pearl told Common Dreams. “But don’t be fooled: What this Koch-backed group is really only after is protecting tax cuts for wealthy people like me.”

Trump’s Inauguration Will Feature a Shocking Lineup of Musical Guests

Here are the most surprising performers.

Carrie Underwood performs on stage
John Nacion/Penske Media/Getty Images

Some unexpected musicians are slated to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration next week, including some with long histories of beefing with the president-elect.

So far, country singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood and disco group the Village People have agreed to perform at the forty-seventh president’s inaugural ceremony.

“We are announcing today that VILLAGE PEOPLE have accepted an invitation from President Elect Trump’s campaign to participate in inaugural activities, including at least one event with President Elect Trump,” Victor Willis, a founding member of the group, wrote on Facebook, arguing that the event would be an opportunity to bring the country together. “We know this wont make some of you happy to hear, however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics.”

That is in spite of the group’s legal history with the former president. Willis himself issued a cease and desist letter to Trump in 2020 after the Republican presidential candidate refused to stop playing “Macho Man” and the “Y.M.C.A.,” calling Trump’s repeated use of the song a “nuisance.” (Willis later defended Trump’s use of the song, claiming he didn’t “have the heart” to tell Trump to stop dancing to “Y.M.C.A.”)

The Village People were among dozens of artists who sued Trump for playing their music without permission (or compensation) at his campaign rallies. Other offended artists included Sinéad O’Connor, The Beatles, Adele, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Guns N’ Roses, Leonard Cohen, Queen, Prince, Pharrell, the Rolling Stones, The Smiths’ Johnny Marr, Rihanna, Neil Young, Linkin Park, the late Tom Petty, and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

Underwood, meanwhile, is expected to sing a rendition of “America the Beautiful” at Trump’s ceremony. The country music star has skirted political labels for years, but in 2017, she took an open jab at Trump during the Country Music Awards, parodying her song “Before He Cheats” to include a controversial line about Trump’s incendiary social media habits.

“And it’s fun to watch, yeah, that’s for sure/’til little Rocket Man starts a nuclear war … and then maybe next time, he’ll think before he tweets,” Underwood sang alongside Brad Paisley.

Still, in an interview with The Guardian in 2019, Underwood attempted to claim that her politics were undefined.

“I feel like more people try to pin me places politically,” she said at the time. “Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.”

Trump struggled to find musicians to perform at his last inauguration, with reports circulating that some of his favorites—Céline Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Garth Brooks, and Sir Elton John—roundly rejected the invites.

