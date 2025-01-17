Supreme Court Deals Major Blow to Free Speech With TikTok Ruling
President Joe Biden is reportedly already looking for ways to reverse the law.
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld Congress’s ban on TikTok, marking the end of the popular video-sharing platform’s presence in the United States.
“There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community,” the court wrote in its per curiam. “But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary. For the foregoing reasons, we conclude that the challenged provisions do not violate petitioners’ First Amendment rights.”
In a concurring opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch added that while the case’s expedited timeframe had left him less than certain about its details and its outcome, “the question we face today is not the law’s wisdom, only its constitutionality.”
“Whether this law will succeed in achieving its ends, I do not know,” Gorsuch wrote. “A determined foreign adversary may just seek to replace one lost surveillance application with another. As time passes and threats evolve, less dramatic and more effective solutions may emerge. Even what might happen next to TikTok remains unclear.”
TikTok is reportedly prepared to shut down its app on Sunday, when the ban is scheduled to take effect, though the actual language of the law technically only mandates that the social media platform be taken off of app stores to prevent new users from downloading it.
On Thursday, U.S. officials revealed that President Joe Biden would not enforce the ban through the end of his presidency, handing the responsibility of interpreting the law to President-elect Donald Trump.
Experts have said the app will not disappear from users’ phones, though it will be restricted from the app store, and new updates will no longer be available—eventually rendering the app unusable, reported the Associated Press.
In oral arguments before the court, TikTok said that the law banning its presence in the U.S. was a violation of the company’s First Amendment rights. The government claimed the app’s erasure from the American market was a matter of national security, arguing that its parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, could share data with the Chinese government or spread Chinese propaganda to American consumers. But that concern belies the fact that TikTok, which is headquartered in California and Singapore, has never operated in mainland China. (A sister app to the platform, Douyin, has captured the attention of the Chinese market.)
Justices on both sides of the ideological spectrum appeared skeptical of TikTok’s arguments, pointing out that the law did not target free expression on the app itself but rather ByteDance’s foreign ownership and the residual implications of a powerful foreign algorithm in the U.S.
At one point during the proceedings, Justice Elena Kagan pressed the government on what it meant by labeling TikTok’s manipulations as “covert,” pointing out that the content algorithms fueling all social media companies are a “little bit of a black box,” and something that wouldn’t differentiate it from any other tech company operating in America.
Some members of the court acknowledged the ban was a draconian approach to firewalling information from a foreign government.
Trump has pledged to save the platform, though it’s unclear how his team intends to do so. The incoming 47th president filed a brief with the court last month, urging the bench to pass on ruling on the ban until he takes office, when his lawyers argue he could “pursue a political resolution that could obviate the Court’s need to decide these constitutionally significant questions.”
Once inaugurated, Trump could issue a 90-day pause on the ban so long as a sale is in progress. But that could be difficult, as Chinese law restricts the sale of TikTok’s proprietary algorithm, according to Bytedance’s attorneys. And Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar—who represented the Biden administration in the case—told the court last week that the 90-day respite isn’t a guarantee.
But Trump has not always been on TikTok’s side. Before he left office in 2020, Trump attempted to eradicate TikTok via an executive order. He claimed that the video-sharing platform “[threatened] the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.”
ByteDance announced shortly after President Joe Biden signed the ban—which gave TikTok an ultimatum to either sell its IP to an American owner or stop operating within the U.S.—that the company didn’t “have any plans to sell.” But that may have changed since the law passed at the start of the year. Last month, James Lewis, director of the Strategic Technologies Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told NPR that China could be willing to trade off TikTok and its proprietary algorithm to American investors in exchange for a better deal from Trump on his massive tariff proposal.
Some of Trump’s allies could be waiting in the wings for that to happen. Major Republican donor Jeff Yass reportedly owns a 15 percent stake in TikTok. Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort has business ties to the Chinese media industry, and former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin revealed his own plans to acquire the social media company via an investor group just a day after the ban passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in the House.
But other options remain, should TikTok never return. When the Indian government pulled the plug on the social media app due to a violent feud with China on their shared border, TikTok dropped its 200 million users. In the app’s wake, companies with format competitors to TikTok, including Youtube and Instagram, absorbed many of TikTok’s influencers onto their own platforms.
This story has been updated.