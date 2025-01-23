Well, Well, Well: Trump Can’t Lower Egg Prices After All

If one bird is infected, farms are required by law to cull the entire flock. Axios reported Tuesday that in the previous 30 days, the bird flu affected nearly 12 million birds, according to data from USDA. If nothing changes, egg prices will only continue to rise. Trump, who brags that he won the presidency by promising to lower the prices of groceries, is obviously acting swiftly and effectively to address the issue, right?

Not quite. On Tuesday, the acting director of the Department of Health and Human Services paused the release of “regulations, guidance documents, and other public documents and communications” from all U.S. health and science agencies.

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had been planning to publish an issue of their “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report,” which contained several items pertaining to the bird flu outbreak and dairy and poultry farms. But as all communications have been put on hold, the issue was not released, according to The New York Times.