Trump Enacts Petty Revenge With Weird Midnight Rant
Donald Trump is already going after Mark Milley and José Andrés, among others.
Donald Trump has been in office for less than 24 hours, but his administration is already working overtime to strip personnel from the executive branch who “are not aligned” with Trump’s “vision to Make America Great Again.”
In a late-night post to Truth Social, the forty-seventh president promised that his Presidential Personnel Office is “actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration.” That staggering number includes four people whom Trump felt compelled to call out by name: José Andrés from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition; Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council; Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars; and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council.
“YOU’RE FIRED!” Trump wrote.
On Monday, Trump effectively reinstated Schedule F by an executive order under a different name, streamlining the process of ridding the executive branch of employees that he considers disloyal. And if Project 2025—the presidential transition blueprint that Trump and his allies have since fessed up is more or less the plan—are anything to go by, that could ultimately involve replacing tens of thousands of career employees with 54,000 pre-vetted Trump loyalists. In July, Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts promised the project had already “trained and vetted” more than 10,000 people to replace executive branch employees.
Minutes after Trump was sworn in, a portrait hanging in the Pentagon of former Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley—who refused Trump’s orders to send the military to crush protesters in Washington in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and who has since referred to Trump as a “fascist” and a “wannabe dictator”—was suddenly stripped from the wall. (Former President Joe Biden preemptively pardoned Milley on Monday, saving him from the Trump administration’s litigious ire.)
But the forced exit didn’t seem to bother everyone on the receiving end of it. The first person named in Trump’s post, Andrés, wrote later on X that he had already submitted his resignation last week, since his two-year term had expired.
“I was honored to serve as co-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. My fellow council members—unpaid volunteers like me—were hardworking, talented people who inspired me every day,” Andres wrote. “May God give you the wisdom, Mr. President, to put politics and name calling aside … and instead lift up the everyday people working to bring America together. Let’s build longer tables.”
Trump has repeatedly promised to enact revenge on individuals he deemed to be “enemies of the state.” In the weeks leading up to the election, former Trump White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews warned that the ex-reality TV star had morphed from someone with a vision for America into a vindictive far-right ideologue “hellbent on revenge and retribution.”