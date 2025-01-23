The Only Two Republicans Voting Against Trump’s Defense Pick Are Women
There are only two Republican senators brave enough to oppose Pete Hegseth.
Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski were the only two Republicans who voted against Donald Trump’s choice to head the Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, in a procedural vote Thursday, citing concerns with his ability to lead the U.S. military.
In a long post on X after the vote, Collins took note of the many pressures facing the military, including active conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, as well as threats in the Pacific. Hegseth “does not have the management experience and background that he will need in order to tackle these difficulties,” Collins’s statement said.
Collins also said that she was concerned about Hegseth’s past statements questioning women serving in the military, saying that after she and Hegseth had a “candid conversation in December about his past statements and apparently evolving views,” she is “not convinced that his position on women serving in combat roles has changed.”
Like Collins, Murkowski also announced her decision to oppose Hegseth in an X post. The Alaska senator said she was concerned about Hegseth’s inexperience, as well as his previous statements against women serving in the military. Murkowski also cited the allegations against Hegseth of sexual assault and excessive drinking in her decision, as well as his repeated marital infidelity.
“These behaviors starkly contrast the values and discipline expected of servicemembers. Men and women in uniform are held accountable for such actions, and they deserve leaders who uphold these same standards,” Murkowski’s statement read.
In recent days, more allegations against Hegseth have surfaced as his former sister-in-law accused said in a sworn affidavit that he made his second wife fear for her safety with his “volatile and threatening conduct,” and that he doesn’t think women deserve the right to vote.
Both Murkowski and Collins’s votes against Hegseth Thursday led to his nomination only advancing by a 51-49 vote, with every Democrat voting against the former Fox News personality. A final vote on Hegseth’s nomination is expected later this week, and if he loses just one more Republican vote, his confirmation would need Vice President JD Vance’s tiebreaker. Either way, it would be the narrowest confirmation of Trump’s cabinet nominees so far.