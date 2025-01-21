Trump Suddenly “Not Confident” on Ceasefire He Bragged About

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the press that “both President Trump and President Biden gave full backing to Israel’s right to return to fighting, if Israel comes to the conclusion that negotiations on Phase B are futile.” Phase two of the ceasefire agreement would see the removal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

But Trump’s perspective on Gaza, which he freely shared on Monday, appeared tainted by his years as a real estate developer. Referring to a photo he had seen of the devastation in the region, Trump referred to Gaza as a “demolition site” before going on to suggest that the territory could be completely remade.