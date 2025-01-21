Skip Navigation
Trump Suddenly “Not Confident” on Ceasefire He Bragged About

Donald Trump has revealed his true feelings about Gaza.

Donald Trump gestures and speaks while sitting in the Oval Office
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Now that he’s in office, Donald Trump suddenly doesn’t seem so confident in his position on Israel’s war on Palestine.

“How confident are you, Mr. President, that you can keep the ceasefire in Gaza?” asked a reporter in the Oval Office while Trump signed a flurry of executive orders Monday night.

“I’m not confident,” Trump responded. “It’s not our war. It’s their war.”

The comments stood in stark contrast to a more defiant version the 47th president pitched at his inaugural address, in which Trump claimed that the U.S.’s success would be measured “not only by the battles we win but also by the wars that we end.”

And just last week, Trump—who at the time wasn’t in office for any portion of the war—jumped to take credit for the historic and fledgling ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the press that “both President Trump and President Biden gave full backing to Israel’s right to return to fighting, if Israel comes to the conclusion that negotiations on Phase B are futile.” Phase two of the ceasefire agreement would see the removal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

But Trump’s perspective on Gaza, which he freely shared on Monday, appeared tainted by his years as a real estate developer. Referring to a photo he had seen of the devastation in the region, Trump referred to Gaza as a “demolition site” before going on to suggest that the territory could be completely remade.

“It’s got to be rebuilt in a different way,” Trump said. “Gaza is interesting. It’s a phenomenal location. On the sea. The best weather. You know, everything is good. Some beautiful things could be done with it but it’s very interesting. Some fantastic things could be done with Gaza.”

It’s not the first time that a member of the Trump family real estate empire has hinted that Palestine could be a developer’s paradise. In March, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner praised Gaza’s waterfront beachfront property as “very valuable.”

“It’s a little bit of an unfortunate situation there, but from Israel’s perspective I would do my best to move the people out and then clean it up,” Kushner told his interviewer, Harvard’s Middle East Initiative faculty chair Tarek Masoud. “But I don’t think that Israel has stated that they don’t want the people to move back there afterwards.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Republicans Suddenly Illiterate After Trump’s January 6 Pardons

Republicans are bending over backward to excuse Donald Trump’s sweeping pardons of the January 6 insurrectionists.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune walks in the Capitol
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Senate Majority Leader John Thune

Republican lawmakers are already shifting goalposts to justify Trump pardoning or commuting the sentences of nearly 1,600 January 6 insurrectionists—many of whom assaulted police officers, an issue Republicans hold near and dear. 

When asked about the pardons, Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Tuesday pointed the finger at Joe Biden, stating that the former president opened the floodgates by pardoning his son Hunter, according to CNN’s Manu Raju.

“We’re not looking backwards, we’re looking forward,” Thune continued. “I think they were case-by-case.” 

“I assume you’re asking me about the Biden pardons of his family,” said Senator Chuck Grassley, when asked by Semafor’s Burgess Everett. “I’m just talking about the Biden pardons, because that is so selfish.”

“I don’t know whether there were pardons given to individuals who assaulted police officers,”  said Senator Susan Collins, “or whether there were pardons given to people who damaged property, who rummaged through desks, who broke windows in the Capitol. I disagree with those pardons if they were given.”

Pardons were indeed given to individuals who assaulted police officers. Senator Tommy Tuberville told Raju that he “didn’t see it,” referring to the pardons of people who attacked police officers. 

Trump pardoned multiple Proud Boys who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, including one man who pepper-sprayed a Capitol Police officer and another who swung a baseball bat at one. 

Edith Olmsted/
/

Congress Tries to Correct Major Self-Own on TikTok Ban

Congress is pulling a dizzying about-face on the social media platform.

A phone screen displays App Store page for TikTok
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Congress is trying desperately to undo its own TikTok ban.

Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie introduced legislation Monday to repeal the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, also known as the TikTok ban.

Preventing the TikTok ban has become a top priority for Donald Trump, even though he was the one who originally urged the app to shutter in the United States.

Trump signed an executive order Monday to delay the enforcement of the ban for 75 days, “to permit my Administration an opportunity to determine the appropriate course of action with respect to TikTok.”

When asked why he changed his mind about TikTok, Trump said that the app was “largely about kids, young kids.”

“If China is gonna get information about young kids—I think, I think, to be honest with you, we’ve got bigger problems with that,” Trump said.

Over the weekend, TikTok preemptively locked out users in the United States, only to return hours later with a message thanking Trump for “providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”

Trump’s sudden swerve to protect the app, which Republicans had spent months railing against, has created stark divides within the party over whether the app actually threatens national security.

TikTok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew was seated on the dais at Trump’s inauguration Monday, signaling a budding alliance with the president. Massie, the Republican who co-sponsored the bill to repeal the ban, posted a photo he’d taken of Chew from the crowd on X. “Tick tock, the TikTok ban is about to end,” Massie wrote.

Former President Joe Biden signed the TikTok ban, which passed Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support, less than a year ago, in April 2024.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Elon Musk’s Efficiency Agency Turns Out to Be Just Another Scam

Donald Trump finally created DOGE.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk shake hands on stage
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The much-discussed Department of Government Efficiency is finally coming to fruition—but it’s not the stringent, $2 trillion cost-cutting agency that Elon Musk had promised.

Instead, the executive order Donald Trump signed Monday night officially actualizing the executive branch division is a simple rebrand of something that already exists: the U.S. Digital Service, which has little to do with budget cuts.

“The United States Digital Service is hereby publicly renamed as the United States DOGE Service (USDS) and shall be established in the Executive Office of the President,” the executive order reads.

Part of the mandate includes the development of a subagency, named the U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization, which will be “dedicated to advancing the President’s 18-month DOGE agenda.” The temporary subagency will expire on July 4, 2026. The administrator overseeing DOGE will report to White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

And in reality, it appears that more bureaucracy will be on the agenda for the memeified division: The executive order requires the hiring of four-person “DOGE teams” for each agency (very efficient, much cost-cutting). They will include an agency-related team lead, an engineer, a human resources specialist, and an attorney, per the order, all in an effort to further advance Trump’s vague and unclear DOGE agenda.

Another executive order further grants DOGE a level of responsibility for enacting a federal hiring plan.

“The Federal Hiring Plan shall provide specific best practices for the human resources function in each agency, which each agency head shall implement, with advice and recommendations as appropriate from DOGE,” the order, titled “Reforming the Federal Hiring Process and Restoring Merit to Government Service,” reads.

The first job gutted by DOGE was apparently one of its own potential co-chairs, biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy’s, who was ousted from Trumpworld in recent weeks for seemingly grating on the “rank and file” of the cost-cutting department. Last week, Trump personally implored Ramaswamy to consider taking Ohio’s Senate seat, recently vacated by Vice President JD Vance, if it was offered to him by Governor Mike DeWine. (Of course, it wasn’t, and the billionaire is instead expected to announce a bid to replace the term-limited governor in 2026.)

Musk has promised to trim $2 trillion from the federal budget under the helm of the agency, a sum that constitutes more than Congress has in discretionary spending. Doing so would practically defund the entire executive branch, which doles out funding for the military, national security, and all federal agencies.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Judge Cannon Saves Trump From Full Report on His Alleged Crimes

Aileen Cannon just stopped the release of a major report from Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump.

Judge Aileen Cannon portrait (blue background looks like a yearbook photo)
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA

On the second day of his presidency, Donald Trump secured yet another victory from his ally Judge Aileen Cannon.

Cannon on Tuesday blocked the Justice Department from sharing special counsel Jack Smith’s final report on Trump’s classified documents case with select members of Congress. The move is the latest example of Cannon’s deferential treatment to the president, including dismissing the classified documents case six months ago.

While Cannon didn’t block the entire report, protecting a selected volume is certainly to Trump’s advantage. Appointed to the federal bench by Trump in 2020, Cannon presided over his classified documents case and helped the president every step of the way, drawing criticism even from Trump’s former lawyers.

Smith resigned from the Justice Department earlier this month and in November ended his cases on Trump’s 2020 election meddling and hoarding of classified documents. However, he wasn’t issued a preemptive presidential pardon by President Biden, unlike others, and may find himself targeted by Trump’s Justice Department.

The report is the last unresolved part of the federal criminal cases against Trump, which were rendered moot by his election victory in November. Thanks to the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity, Trump will likely never see any legal consequences from the crimes he allegedly committed, including his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. For the next four years, as Trump repeatedly stretches the law to his advantage, the public will ask what could have been done to hold him accountable after 2020.

This story has been updated.

Edith Olmsted/
/

MTG Threatens PBS for Accurately Describing Elon Musk’s Salute

Musk is under fire for doing a Nazi salute at Donald Trump’s inauguration—twice.

Elon Musk does a Roman salute at Donald Trump’s inauguration party
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is threatening to bring news outlets that accurately report on Elon Musk’s horrific Sieg Heil before Congress.

PBS News shared an unedited clip on X Monday of the billionaire technocrat speaking at a post-inauguration event for Donald Trump, when he did “what appeared to be a fascist salute,” the outlet wrote.

Musk “[put] his hand on his chest and then [raised] it in a salute that appeared similar to the ‘Sieg Heil’ used by Nazis at their victory rallies,” PBS wrote.

And Musk didn’t just do it once; he did it twice in a row.

But PBS’s reporting includes the essential word “appeared,” which is typically used by journalists to indicate that while describing something cannot necessarily determine its nature, one can understand something’s nature through describing it.

One might write that it was a Sieg Heil because that’s clearly what it was. But many outlets are declining to do so, for a slate of reasons that range from an abundance of caution to blatant cowardice. Fox News, for example, suggested that Musk—who previously voiced his support for Germany’s far-right party and a British neo-Nazi—had simply made a “questionable salute.”

Greene, who has pushed her own antisemitic conspiracy theories from time to time, came to Musk’s rescue from the dastardly American public broadcaster.

“As the Chairwoman of the Oversight Subcommittee on DOGE, I look forward to PBS @NewsHour coming before my committee and explaining why lying and spreading propaganda to serve the Democrat party and attack Republicans is a good use of taxpayer funds. We will be in touch soon,” Greene wrote Monday night.

Greene would have PBS testify to the dispassionate description of Musk’s apparent triumphant fascist salute, as if Congress doesn’t have enough of its own problems right now.

Not only is it not surprising that Greene would defend Musk from allegations of Nazism, it’s also not surprising that a MAGA Republican would target PBS. Trump has previously attacked publicly funded media such as NPR and PBS, and ye olde authoritarian playbook for Trump’s incoming administration, Project 2025, called for the government to strip federal funding and licenses for noncommercial education stations.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

The Absolute Worst Names in Trump’s Sweeping January 6 Pardons

Donald Trump has forgiven some of the most dangerous people behind the January 6 insurrection.

Donald Trump
CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump on Monday pardoned or commuted the sentences of every single person criminally charged for the January 6 insurrection. Known violent extremists are now walking free.

Trump’s sweeping pardon affects more than 1,500 defendants—including some of the most notorious.

Enrique Tarrio, the former national leader of the Proud Boys who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy over his role in planning January 6, is now a free man. So is Guy Reffitt, a Three Percenter who touted a gun and helped lead the rioters to the Capitol. The baseball bat–wielding Jake Lang is also free after continuing his alt-right activities from prison. Julian Khater, who pepper-sprayed Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick in the face, was similarly freed. Sicknick died the day after the attack.

Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola, who stormed through a shattered window in the Senate building, was pardoned of his 10-year sentence. Fellow Proud Boys Ethan Nordean and Joe Biggs, who coordinated breaches of police lines, were also pardoned.  

A notable commutation was Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, whom a federal judge described as “frightening.” 

Trump delivered quickly on a core campaign promise, issuing the pardons within hours of his swearing in. This is a massive level of vindication for a group who viewed themselves as the victims the entire time. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Enacts Petty Revenge With Weird Midnight Rant

Donald Trump is already going after Mark Milley and José Andrés, among others.

Mark Milley and Donald Trump sit next to each other
Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump has been in office for less than 24 hours, but his administration is already working overtime to strip personnel from the executive branch who “are not aligned” with Trump’s “vision to Make America Great Again.”

In a late-night post to Truth Social, the forty-seventh president promised that his Presidential Personnel Office is “actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration.” That staggering number includes four people whom Trump felt compelled to call out by name: José Andrés from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition; Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council; Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars; and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council.

“YOU’RE FIRED!” Trump wrote.

On Monday, Trump effectively reinstated Schedule F by an executive order under a different name, streamlining the process of ridding the executive branch of employees that he considers disloyal. And if Project 2025—the presidential transition blueprint that Trump and his allies have since fessed up is more or less the plan—are anything to go by, that could ultimately involve replacing tens of thousands of career employees with 54,000 pre-vetted Trump loyalists. In July, Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts promised the project had already “trained and vetted” more than 10,000 people to replace executive branch employees.

Minutes after Trump was sworn in, a portrait hanging in the Pentagon of former Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley—who refused Trump’s orders to send the military to crush protesters in Washington in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and who has since referred to Trump as a “fascist” and a “wannabe dictator”—was suddenly stripped from the wall. (Former President Joe Biden preemptively pardoned Milley on Monday, saving him from the Trump administration’s litigious ire.)

But the forced exit didn’t seem to bother everyone on the receiving end of it. The first person named in Trump’s post, Andrés, wrote later on X that he had already submitted his resignation last week, since his two-year term had expired.

“I was honored to serve as co-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. My fellow council members—unpaid volunteers like me—were hardworking, talented people who inspired me every day,” Andres wrote. “May God give you the wisdom, Mr. President, to put politics and name calling aside … and instead lift up the everyday people working to bring America together. Let’s build longer tables.”

Trump has repeatedly promised to enact revenge on individuals he deemed to be “enemies of the state.” In the weeks leading up to the election, former Trump White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews warned that the ex-reality TV star had morphed from someone with a vision for America into a vindictive far-right ideologue “hellbent on revenge and retribution.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

The 12 Democrats Who Voted to Deport Anyone Accused of a Crime

Here’s a list of every Senate Democrat who caved to Republicans and voted for the Laken Riley Act, just hours after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

A darker skinned woman wears a mask that says "Justice for Immigrants."
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

On Monday evening, just hours after Donald Trump’s inauguration, the Senate passed the Laken Riley Act, an extreme bill that would allow for the deportation and detention of any undocumented immigrant merely suspected of a nonviolent crime. And they did it with the help of 12 Democrats.

The bill passed 64-35 with only 35 Democrats, including independents Bernie Sanders and Angus King, voting against it. Democrats Ruben Gallego and John Fetterman co-sponsored the bill along with Republican Katie Britt.

The bill, which is likely to be signed into law by Trump, would only require an arrest, not a conviction or charge, to target an undocumented immigrant for federal detention and possible deportation. The bill does not include protections for children or DACA recipients.

Many Democrats sought to enact changes to the bill, hoping to strip out some of its worst features, like the lack of protection for minors. Ultimately, the only amendments to the bill came from Republicans: One from Senator John Cornyn that requires ICE to detain undocumented immigrants who attack law enforcement, and another from Joni Ernst, which expands the bill to include undocumented immigrants who commit violent crimes.

The following Democrats voted to enact the Laken Riley Act:

  1. Catherine Cortez Masto—Nevada
  2. John Fetterman—Pennsylvania (co-sponsor)
  3. Ruben Gallego—Arizona (co-sponsor)
  4. Maggie Hassan—New Hampshire
  5. Mark Kelly—Arizona
  6. Jon Ossoff—Georgia
  7. Gary Peters—Michigan
  8. Jacky Rosen—Nevada
  9. Jeanne Shaheen—New Hampshire
  10. Elissa Slotkin—Michigan
  11. Mark Warner—Virginia
  12. Raphael Warnock—Georgia
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Starts Presidency by Failing Basic Geography Question

Donald Trump does not have the best grasp of geopolitics.

Donald Trump gestures and speaks while signing executive orders
Jim Lo Scalzo/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump is already failing the implicit geography test that is taking office as the president of the United States.

Just hours after being sworn in Monday, a reporter asked Trump about his demand that NATO member states spend at least five percent of their GDP on defense, citing Spain’s defense spending level. The president responded completely incorrectly.

“Spain is very low. And yet, are they a BRICS nation?” Trump asked.

“What?” the reporter replied.

“They’re a BRICS nation, Spain. You know what a BRICS nation is? You’ll figure it out,” Trump said, managing to be both snide and wrong.

“But uh, and if the BRICS nations want to do that, that’s OK, but we’re gonna put at least 100 percent tariff on the business they do with the United States,” Trump said.

The ‘S’ in BRICS does not stand for Spain at all.

The countries in BRICS are Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and new member states Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, UAE, and Iran. No state in the entire European Union is a member of BRICS. Here’s hoping that the president of the United States will eventually “figure it out.”

Mehdi Hasan, the editor-and-chief of Zeteo News, shared a video of Trump’s gaffe on X late Monday, writing, “We need to talk about the president’s age and memory and mental health.”

“If Biden had said this, it would be on a 24/7 loop on cable, and all over TikTok,” Hasan wrote in a separate post on X.

