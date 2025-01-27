Every Single Democratic Senator Managed to Agree on Something
Democrats are condemning Trump’s pardon of the January 6 insurrectionists in a stunning show of force.
Every single Democratic senator signed a resolution Monday condemning Trump’s mass pardon of the January 6 insurrectionists.
“The Senate disapproves of any pardons for individuals who were found guilty of assaulting Capitol Police officers,” the one-line resolution reads.
Trump pardoned Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and multiple people who beat, tasered, and choked Capitol Police Officers that day, leading even the Fraternal Order of Police—a staunchly pro-Trump union—to condemn his decision. At least a handful of Republicans, too, were shocked by his decision.
Fetterman, who has made a habit of playing devil’s advocate for the Republican Party, was the last to sign onto the resolution, seemingly only after public confusion and pressure.
“Some people are very deserving of a second chance and get a pardon,” Fetterman told ABC News last week. “What I’m saying, though, that, that, pardons I can agree with, some that I don’t. And I think that’s really what it comes down to.” It now seems like he agrees with all of them.
This piece has been updated to note Fetterman’s late addition signing onto the resolution.