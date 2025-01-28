Republicans Go to War Against Costco With New Lawsuit Over DEI
Republican attorneys general are wasting everyone’s time by declaring war on Costco.
Nineteen Republican attorneys general have decided that now is the perfect time to declare war on Costco to convince the bulk retailer to abandon its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird are spearheading the effort. They wrote a letter Monday to Costco chief executive Ron Vachris, essentially accusing Costco of reverse racism and giving the company 30 days to repeal its DEI policies or explain why it hasn’t. The letter claims that Costco’s policies go against the Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling repealing affirmative action.
Other major retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, and Target, have capitulated to the right-wing culture war on DEI. But even after Trump’s victory, a whopping 98 percent of Costco shareholders rejected an anti-DEI measure last week.