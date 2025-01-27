Tulsi Gabbard’s Chances of Confirmation Are Plummeting

Collins said she was concerned about Gabbard’s stance on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows foreign targets to be surveilled without a warrant. As a member of the House in 2020, Gabbard proposed repealing the program, and has voted against reauthorizing it.

Gabbard claims to have changed her position recently, telling Punchbowl News that Section 702 is “crucial” and “must be safeguarded to protect our nation while ensuring the civil liberties of Americans.” But Collins isn’t Gabbard’s only GOP skeptic on the committee. Senator Todd Young has been described as being a “problem” for Gabbard by two GOP aides, according to The Hill.

“Those members are going to have a really hard time getting to ‘yes,’” said one of the aides. An aide also said that Senator Mitch McConnell, who was a “no” vote on Hegseth, is telling other Republicans that he is “adamantly” opposed to Gabbard’s appointment.