Tulsi Gabbard’s Chances of Confirmation Are Plummeting
Republicans are sending signals that they might not back Trump’s nominee for director of national intelligence.
Senate Republicans are wary of Tulsi Gabbard, putting her confirmation as director of national intelligence in jeopardy.
The former Hawaii congresswoman’s confirmation hearings are scheduled for this week, along with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s for secretary of health and human services, but Gabbard seems to be facing more opposition from the GOP, The Hill reports.
“I think it remains to be seen,” said Senator John Cornyn, a Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, regarding whether the committee will back Gabbard. “I think the jury’s still out.”
Another Republican senator told The Hill that Gabbard “has a path [that] continues to narrow.”
The committee is split 9–8 between Republicans and Democrats, meaning that Gabbard can’t lose a single GOP vote. Republican Senator Susan Collins is a member of the committee, and she was one of the three Republicans who voted against Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense, necessitating a tiebreaker vote from Vice President JD Vance.
Collins said she was concerned about Gabbard’s stance on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows foreign targets to be surveilled without a warrant. As a member of the House in 2020, Gabbard proposed repealing the program, and has voted against reauthorizing it.
Gabbard claims to have changed her position recently, telling Punchbowl News that Section 702 is “crucial” and “must be safeguarded to protect our nation while ensuring the civil liberties of Americans.” But Collins isn’t Gabbard’s only GOP skeptic on the committee. Senator Todd Young has been described as being a “problem” for Gabbard by two GOP aides, according to The Hill.
“Those members are going to have a really hard time getting to ‘yes,’” said one of the aides. An aide also said that Senator Mitch McConnell, who was a “no” vote on Hegseth, is telling other Republicans that he is “adamantly” opposed to Gabbard’s appointment.
Even if Gabbard sways enough skeptics on the Intelligence Committee, she could face broader GOP opposition in the full Senate over her policy views, as well as her sympathies toward Russia and ousted Syrian President Bashar Al Assad. The question is whether that is enough to sink her nomination.