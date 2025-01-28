Google Bends the Knee to Trump’s Most Ridiculous Executive Order
Big Tech continues to cave to Donald Trump.
Donald Trump’s new names for Alaska’s Mount Denali and the Gulf of Mexico will soon be realized in Google Maps.
The massive, multinational corporation announced Monday that it would bend to an executive order, signed by Trump on his first day back in office, renaming the highest peak in the United States “Mount McKinley” and branding the ocean basin the “Gulf of America.”
“We’ve received a few questions about naming within Google Maps,” the company wrote in a statement on X. “We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.”
That means the intra-app change will be made whenever the United States Geological Survey, an agency within the Department of the Interior, officially reclasses the pair of landmarks in its geographic names information system, or GNIS.
“When that happens, we will update Google Maps in the U.S. quickly to show Mount McKinley and Gulf of America,” Google wrote in a separate post.
The updated names will only be reflected for Google Maps users within the United States, according to the company. Users in Mexico will see their own local name for the gulf, while everyone in the rest of the world will see both names.
The continent’s highest mountain was called Denali—“the high one” or “the great one”—for centuries by the Koyukon Athabaskans, the original inhabitants of Alaska. The mountain’s native name existed centuries before a gold prospector unofficially named the peak after William McKinley during the Ohio politician’s 1896 run for president.
The federal government made “Mount McKinley” official in 1917, 16 years after McKinley’s assassination, but it hasn’t always been the preferred option for Alaskan locals. In 1975, the Alaskan legislature officially petitioned the federal government to have the mountain’s name reverted back to Denali, only to have the effort blocked by Ohio.
President Barack Obama pushed past that in 2015 during a sweep of landmark renamings intended to better reflect the names used by America’s Indigenous tribes, officially classing the mountain as “Denali” in federal documents.
In December, Trump suddenly revived the debate, telling a crowd of supporters in Arizona that he would “bring back the name of Mount McKinley because I think he deserves it”—but the news was not received well by Alaska’s leadership.
“There is only one name worthy of North America’s tallest mountain: Denali—the Great One,” Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski wrote on X.