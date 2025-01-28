Republican Calls Kids Freeloaders for Wanting Free School Lunch

In response, McCormick argued that offering students a free school lunch was rewarding teenagers for being lazy, and undermining their desperation to earn money.

“I don’t know about you, but I worked since I was, since before I was even 13 years old, I was picking berries in a field before they had child labor laws that precluded that,” McCormick said. “I was a paper boy! And when I was in high school, I worked my entire way through.”

“You’re telling me that kids who stay at home instead of going to work at Burger King, at McDonald’s during the summer should stay at home and get their free lunch instead of going to work? I think we need to have a top-down review. Think about where kids need to actually be—”