Elon Musk Is Already Trying to Buy Another Election

A Republican majority on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court would undoubtedly shape its answer to some of the hefty questions likely to come before it. Justices are set to weigh an 1849 law banning abortion from conception, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Wisconsin’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit arguing the law operates only as a feticide law and does not apply to consensual abortions.

The court could also rule on congressional maps, a hot-button topic in the state where Republicans have amassed six out of eight of the U.S. House seats, despite holding thin margins in state-wide races. Putting a Republican majority on the court could not only keep additional seats out of the hands of Democrats, but also ensure that any legislative redistricting pitched by Republicans is readily approved.

A Republican victory in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race has wider implications. It could also serve to support Trump’s claim to have a mandate from Americans, further empowering his efforts to undermine the checks and balances that prevent him from following his every whim.