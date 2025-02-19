Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Edith Olmsted/
/

Elon Musk Is Faking DOGE Savings Data to Make Himself Look Better

Elon Musk’s supposed savings aren’t entirely correct.

A person holds a sign that says “Department of Greedy Elon” during a protest outside the U.S. Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency may be trying to inflate the numbers of its spending cuts.

DOGE published an itemized list of canceled government contracts Monday accounting for an alleged $16 billion in spending. Almost half of those savings were attributed to a hefty $8 billion contract for D&G Support Services to provide “program and technical support services” to the Office of Diversity and Civil Rights at the the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

There was just one problem: the DOGE website included a screenshot of the award, which showed that it was only worth $8 million, not $8 billion, as was the amount listed directly below the image.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

The New York Times reported on the discrepancy Tuesday, and determined that the original contract—which started September 30, 2022—had initially been listed at a value of $8 billion in the Federal Procurement Data System. On January 22, 2025, the number was updated to $8 million. The contract said it had been signed January 30, 2025, and terminated the same day.

Now, it looks like DOGE is trying desperately to cover the mistake.

A visit to DOGE’s wall of receipts reflected the award’s actual $8 million value, but when clicking through to the D&G contract, a familiar inflated number appeared: $8 billion, plus a different signing date and a termination date pushed up to 2027. DOGE had linked to the original inaccurate contract, which supports its claim of massive savings. Meanwhile, its list reflects the accurate price.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

In a statement to MeidasTouch, D&G Support Services “acknowledges that the previously reported contract value of $8 billion was incorrect.”

“The discrepancy appears to have resulted from a clerical error in the original government filing upon contract reward. The contract value had a ceiling of $8 million,” the statement said.

To add insult to injury, USASpending.com revealed that of that ceiling, only $2.5 had actually been spent, meaning that DOGE’s savings weren’t even $8 million, but more like $5.5 million.

The DOGE website boasted a total of $55 billion in cuts, which remained unchanged between Tuesday and Wednesday, despite the correction to DOGE’s accounting. It’s unclear how many more errors reside in DOGE’s buggy list of savings.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Trashes Loyal Stooge Lindsey Graham Over Budget Bill

Donald Trump felt his goals weren’t represented in Graham’s bill.

Senator Lindsey Graham gestures while speaking to reporters
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Lawmakers were taken aback Wednesday by the president’s clear stance on budget negotiations, seemingly shocked that Donald Trump had endorsed a House GOP bill that prioritizes his agenda over the Senate’s alternative resolution.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump directly called out Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham for daring to tackle the president’s ambitious 2017 tax plan extension in a separate bill.

“The House and Senate are doing a SPECTACULAR job of working together as one unified, and unbeatable, TEAM, however, unlike the Lindsey Graham version of the very important Legislation currently being discussed, the House Resolution implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it!” Trump posted. “We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to ‘kickstart’ the Reconciliation process, and move all of our priorities to the concept of, ‘ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL.’”

“It will, without question, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.

With the House in recess, Senate Republican leadership took the lead on drafting a potential salve—though it was apparently slimmer than Trump had hoped.

Conservatives are looking to cut approximately $2 trillion from entitlement programs, with Medicaid expected to take the biggest hit.

Graham’s measure consists of approximately $325 billion to fund the border and advance Trump’s deportation plans, as well as money to bolster defense and energy spending. Senate Republicans had opted to use a second reconciliation bill to extend Trump’s tax plan, which overwhelmingly benefits corporations and is projected to add as much as $15 trillion to the national deficit.

Trump has leaned into tariffs as a key component of affording an extension to the tax plan.

The Senate had teed up a vote on their resolution for later this week. Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to have lunch with Senate Republicans later Wednesday to “ease the tension,” reported NOTUS.

Still, Republicans—including some of Trump’s MAGA allies—were not expecting the president to bluster against their efforts.

“As they say, did not see that one coming,” Senator John Thune told Notus.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Putin Must Be Salivating Over This Trump Attack on Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

Donald Trump just dramatically escalated his attack on Ukraine.

Donald Trump leans in to Vladimir Putin who is smiling conspiratorially.
MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in 2017

Donald Trump unloaded on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a Truth Social post Wednesday morning, accusing Zelenskiy of enjoying a “gravy train” from the United States and calling him a “Dictator without Elections.”

The post rambles, accusing the Ukrainian leader of being responsible for Russia’s invasion, claiming that the U.S. spent $200 billion more than Europe on Ukraine, and threatening Zelenskiy to “move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.”

Truth Social Screenshot Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump: Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle. The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation. On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING.” He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.” A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the “gravy train” going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues….. Feb 19, 2025, 10:47 AM

Unsurprisingly, several of Trump’s claims aren’t true. The U.S. has actually allocated a total of $183 billion to Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion, with about $86.7 billion of it spent already. European commitments amount to $174 billion in addition to $50 billion in loans backed by revenue from frozen Russian assets. Hours before Trump’s post Wednesday, Zelenskiy warned that Trump needed to “be more truthful” and said that the president “lives in a disinformation space” fed by Russia.

Trump’s language and attitude towards Ukraine and Zelenskiy plays right into the hands of Russia and its autocratic leader Vladimir Putin. Putin has long been criticized for his anti-democratic path holding sham elections, so to pin the dictator label on Zelenskiy surely has him rejoicing. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has already praised Trump for putting the onus of the war on the U.S., NATO, and Ukraine.

“He is the first, and so far, in my opinion, the only Western leader who has publicly and loudly said that one of the root causes of the Ukrainian situation was the impudent line of the previous administration to draw Ukraine into NATO,” Lavrov said Wednesday. “No Western leaders had ever said that, but he had said it several times. This is already a signal that he understands our position.”

As Russian and U.S. representatives negotiated about the war in Saudi Arabia without their European or Ukrainian counterparts this week, these comments from Trump and Russian leaders suggest that any proposed deal from their talks will almost certainly be bad for Ukraine and leave Russia in a position of strength, with Trump claiming victory regardless.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Endorses Sweeping Medicaid Cuts—to Give Tax Cuts to Rich

Remember when Donald Trump promised not to touch Medicaid? He’s already flipped.

Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump finally decided to end the GOP’s internal quarreling on how to pass his budget—and broke a huge promise on Medicaid in the process.

For months, Republicans have been split on whether to split Trump’s massive budget agenda on the military, border security, and tax cuts for corporations into multiple, incremental bills (Senate Budget Chairman Lindsey Graham’s preferred method) or combine them into one “big beautiful bill” (the House’s preferred method).

The president settled that debate with a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning.

“The House and Senate are doing a SPECTACULAR job of working together as one unified, and unbeatable, TEAM … unlike the Lindsey Graham version of the very important Legislation currently being discussed, the House Resolution implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it!” the president wrote. “We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to ‘kickstart’ the Reconciliation process, and move all of our priorities to the concept of, ‘ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL.’ It will, without question, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

But the House bill Trump endorsed breaks his promise to never touch Medicaid, instead levying a whopping $2 trillion dollar cut to the critical program in order to pay for tax cuts for the rich.

“Social Security won’t be touched, other than if there’s fraud or something. It’s going to be strengthened. Medicare, Medicaid—none of that stuff is going to be touched,” Trump claimed as recently as Tuesday, during his and Elon Musk’s sitdown with Fox News’s Sean Hannity.

Some moderate Republicans have already come out against a bill that would slash Medicaid, which could leave thousands of their constituents without reliable access to care.

“​​I ran for Congress under a promise of always doing what is best for the people of Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Representative Rob Bresnahan wrote on X last Friday. “If a bill is put in front of me that guts the benefits my neighbors rely on, I will not vote for it.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Republican Senators Forced to Beg Trump and Elon Musk for Their Money

Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s spending freeze has sent Republicans scrambling.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune stands at a podium during a Senate Republicans press conference
Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

Republican Senators are being forced to grovel at the thrones of Donald Trump and Elon Musk to collect the very funding they appropriated in the first place.

Amid Trump’s sweeping freezes on spending, massive cuts to the federal workforce, and dismantling of government agencies, some Republican senators have been forced to make their appeals for funding (and mercy) directly to Trump’s Cabinet secretaries and other administration officials, according to a report Wednesday from The Washington Post.

While this system of pleading favors Trump allies who can dial up the president directly, not everyone is opting to give him a ring.

Senator Lisa Murkowski told the Post that she had been on the phone with “pretty much all the departments,” hoping to obtain funding in the face of federal freezes.

The Alaska Republican has spoken with the Environmental Protection Agency, Interior Department, and Agriculture Department, as well as lobbied the Trump administration to exempt Native American tribes from being affected by executive orders targeting programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito told the Post she had been working “aggressively” with EPA head Lee Zeldin to resume the grant program providing money for schools to buy electric buses. The EPA has paused more than 30 grant programs.

Senators Katie Britt from Alabama and Susan Collins of Maine each took their concerns about severe cuts to the National Institutes of Health directly to Trump’s new Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. A new NIH policy announced earlier this month would cap “indirect cost” reimbursements, which cover all research expenses, at 15 percent for research institutions, effectively kneecapping entire fields of research.

Others took more desperate means to beseech Trump’s cadre: tweeting at them.

“I urge @SecRubio to distribute the $340 million in American-grown food currently stalled in U.S. ports to reach those in need,” Senator Jerry Moran wrote in a post on X earlier this month aimed at Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose agency absorbed some functions of USAID after Musk gutted the agency. “Time is running out before this life-saving aid perishes.”

He followed up with another post days later: “GOOD NEWS: State Dept. has approved shipping to resume, allowing NGOs to distribute the $560 million of American-grown food aid sitting in US & global ports to those in need. Thanks to @SecRubio for helping make certain this life-saving aid gets to those in need before it spoils.”

Senator Tommy Tuberville imagined a future where senators would have to approach the unelected DOGE czar Elon Musk with a line-item list, and beg him not to cut spending on infrastructure.

“If we have to lobby for, ‘Hey wait a minute, what about the bridge in Birmingham?’ or ‘There’s a bridge in Mobile or whatever.’ I think that could be very possible,” the Alabama Republican told reporters.

Crucially, federal agencies are still withholding funding, even after multiple judges ordered a pause on the president’s sweeping funding freeze, summoning a torrent of additional lawsuits alleging that the president is unlawfully withholding money in violation of Congress. The administration’s actions have jeopardized hundreds of billions of dollars to programs across the government, according to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

While Congress, in particular the House of Representatives, is vested with the power of the purse, Trump hopes to use a process called impoundment to refuse to spend the money appointed by Congress.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s New Executive Order Is His Most Blatant Power Grab Yet

Donald Trump is claiming authority over a slew of independent agencies funded by Congress.

Trump holds up a signed executive order for the cameras (not pictured) while he sits at his desk in the Oval Office.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump is trying to extend his authority over government agencies that Congress made independent.

The president issued an executive order Tuesday ordering these agencies to first send any proposed regulations to the White House for review. It also gives Trump the power to block the agencies from using funds for anything that goes against what he wants, and requires agencies to accept the Justice Department and Trump’s interpretation of the law as binding.

The agencies the order is going after include the National Labor Relations Board, the Federal Communications Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Federal Trade Commission. It partially covers the Federal Reserve in issues related to regulating Wall Street, but doesn’t include its monetary policies such as controlling interest rates.

The move is a blatant power grab on Trump’s part to control agencies that could push back against his agenda. Plus, it sets up a showdown with Congress over the funding given to these agencies, as the legislature appropriates funds to them for specific purposes. In effect, Trump is trying to take away Congress’s authority over such agencies.

“This is a power move over independent agencies, a structure of administration that Congress has used for various functions going back to the 1880s,” legal scholar Peter M. Shane told The New York Times.

Conservatives have long sought to weaken these independent agencies, if not bring them under total control of the president, in order to free business interests from what they see as restrictive regulations. Russell Vought, recently confirmed to run the Office of Management and Budget and an architect of the conservative manifesto Project 2025, said two years ago that such a presidential takeover was the goal.

“What we’re trying to do is identify the pockets of independence and seize them,” Vought said.

In a court filing Sunday, the Trump administration argued that the president has “unrestricted power” to fire agency heads. It seems that in the opinion of Trump and his fellow conservatives, such power is only the tip of the iceberg.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Republicans in Congress Are Getting Pissed at Elon Musk’s Takeover

Republicans have had enough of DOGE creating total chaos in the federal government.

Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Infighting is brewing among the GOP’s congressional ranks, as Elon Musk’s takeover of the government and sweeping federal employee purge begins to hit red states.

Multiple Republican members of Congress  expressed anxiety and dissatisfaction to Axios regarding Trump and DOGE’s cuts, as agencies like USAID, the Federal Aviation Administration, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—agencies that many Republicans actually like and support—have been crippled. 

Susan Collins, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, told Axios that Trump is moving “too fast,” and that Musk and DOGE should adopt “a more surgical approach” instead of slashing indiscriminately, as some of their recent moves “violate restrictions that are in current law.” Collins also said the team is “making mistakes,” referencing the Trump administration accidentally firing USDA employees working amid a bird flu outbreak.

“Before making cuts rashly, the Administration should be studying and staffing to see what the consequences are. Measure twice before cutting. They have had to backtrack multiple times,” Representative Don Bacon said.

“We all want efficiencies, there is a way to do it, and the way these people have been treated has been awful in many cases,” Senator Lisa Murkowski opined. “Awful.”

The elderly Chuck Grassley told RadioIowa the situation is “a tragedy for people that are getting laid off,” but conceded that it was “an executive branch decision,” and that “Congress can’t do anything except complain about it.”

Only time will tell just how far Republicans will let this freight train go before speaking up and slowing it down.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Transportation Chief Insists FAA Purges Aren’t That Bad

Sean Duffy said it was “rich” to blame him or the Trump administration.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy gestures while speaking during a press conference at the White House
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. has experienced four serious aviation disasters since Donald Trump took office just last month—but his administration doesn’t want you to believe that the unprecedented uptick has anything to do with their government-wide staffing cuts.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Newsmax on Tuesday that “it’s rich” for people to blame the Trump administration for the plane crashes, even though they’re the ones in charge.

“To cast blame on this administration for the policy failures of the last four years and say it’s our fault is outrageous, but it’s rich,” Duffy said.

Duffy then went on to confirm that “less than 400 employees” had been laid off at the Federal Aviation Administration since last week, though he attempted to minimize the cuts by highlighting the overall staffing of the agency, which Duffy claimed sits at around 45,000 employees.

Still, the union representing FAA employees slammed the mass firing as a “hastily made decision” that would exhaust a burnt-out workforce “already stretched thin.”

“This decision did not consider the staffing needs of the FAA, which is already challenged by understaffing,” David Spero, national president of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists, said in a statement. “Staffing decisions should be based on an individual agency’s mission-critical needs. To do otherwise is dangerous when it comes to public safety. And it is especially unconscionable in the aftermath of three deadly aircraft accidents in the past month.”

Before 2025, the last deadly crash involving a U.S. airliner was in 2009—but despite the disturbing trend, Trump has opted to vaguely scapegoat minorities.

After a mid-air crash in January between a passenger plane and a U.S. military Black Hawk helicopter over Reagan International Airport killed 67 people, Trump pointed a finger at diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, blaming inclusive work initiatives for the deadly lapse.

“You’re talking about extremely complex things, and if they don’t have a great brain—a great power of the brain, they’re not going to be very good at what they do and bad things will happen,” Trump said at the time.

Former National Transportation Safety Board investigators and safety advisers have pointed to the decades-long air traffic controller shortage as the underlying cause of the crashes, and told Newsweek that the FAA should re-prioritize “aeronautical decision-making.”

Under former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s stewardship, the FAA increased hiring, placing 2,000 new employees in the system. But their numbers will just barely replace some 1,100 staff who are either retiring or exiting the high-stress field.

“That’s because nearly half of those hired in any given year will wash out of the program before they get to actually control aircraft after about three years from their initial start date,” CNN reported.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

USDA Scrambles to Rehire Bird Flu Experts DOGE “Accidentally” Fired

Elon Musk’s sloppy work is sending the government rushing around for much-needed personnel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture building in Washington, D.C.
Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s administration can’t stop mis-firing.

The Department of Agriculture is scrambling to rescind the terminations of “several” agency employees who were working to address the bird flu outbreak, amid sweeping layoffs at the behest of Trump, Elon Musk, and the Department of Government Efficiency.

A USDA spokesperson released a statement Tuesday saying, “Although several positions supporting [bird flu efforts] were notified of their terminations over the weekend, we are working to swiftly rectify the situation and rescind those letters.”

The spokesperson said that “USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service frontline positions are considered public safety positions,” and noted that several positions at the agency had been exempted from cuts, promising that the USDA is continuing to “prioritize the response to highly pathogenic avian influenza.”

Politico reported Sunday that USDA’s 14-person National Animal Health Laboratory Network program office, which coordinates laboratories working on the government’s response to animal disease outbreaks, had been hit by the Trump administration’s sweeping layoffs.

“They’re the front line of surveillance for the entire outbreak,” Keith Poulsen, the director of the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, told Politico. “They’re already underwater and they are constantly short-staffed, so if you take all the probationary staff out, you’ll take out the capacity to do the work.”

This isn’t the first time Trump and Musk’s sweeping cuts have chopped off a limb sorely needed. Last week, 300 employees who oversee the U.S.’s nuclear stockpile were fired from the National Nuclear Security Administration, and then quickly invited to return to their highly essential jobs.

Earlier this month, Trump’s new Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said that the agency had invited Musk’s DOGE team in with “open arms,” and promised that layoffs would be “forthcoming.” The White House has stated that DOGE doesn’t make the cuts to federal agencies and departments itself, but rather advises the heads of those agencies on where to trim the fat—or in this case, crucial staff.

Members of the House Agriculture Committee weren’t too pleased with the mistake, according to NBC News.

“They need to be more cautious,” Republican Representative Don Bacon told NBC News, referring to the DOGE team. “There’s an old saying, ‘Measure twice, cut once.’ Well, they are measuring once and having to cut twice. Some of this stuff they’re going to have to return back. I just wish they’d make a better decision up front.”

So far, the bird flu outbreak has led to the death of 22 million birds in the last 30 days, sent the price of eggs skyrocketing, infected 68 people, and resulted in the death of one person. But some experts believe that it can, and will, get worse.

Robert Redfield, the former director for the Centers for Disease Control, told Politico Tuesday that COVID-19 “was a minor epidemic compared to the epidemic that’s coming, which is a bird flu pandemic.”

Redfield warned that “this is not a time to cut our ability to have a rapid public health response agency.”

Read more about the bird flu:
Insisting on Cheaper Eggs Is a Huge Mistake
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Why the Hell Is Trump Media Suing a Brazilian Judge?

Donald Trump has taken his love of lawsuits across borders—this time, to save a fellow fascist.

Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump shake hands. This is an old photo from Donald Trump’s first term as president.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Donald Trump is attempting to interfere in Brazilian politics on behalf of his far-right ally Jair Bolsanaro.

The president’s company Trump Media Group filed a lawsuit against Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes in U.S. federal court in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, accusing him of censoring free speech by restricting the company’s Truth Social platform. Video platform Rumble, popular with the right wing, is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The timing is suspicious, because Bolsonaro, formerly the president of Brazil, was indicted Tuesday on charges of attempting a coup after losing the 2022 election. Bolsonaro’s case is now being decided by the Brazilian high court, and de Moraes is not only overseeing that indictment, but also multiple other criminal investigations into the former president.

It’s not the first social media fight for Moraes—last year, he won a legal fight against Elon Musk’s X platform, with X finally agreeing to suspend accounts that Moraes argued were threatening democracy after defying Brazilian court orders for three weeks. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro’s charges include a plot to poison his successor, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and assassinate de Moraes.

Last month, Bolsonaro called for Trump to take action against de Moraes, accusing the justice of targeting him for political reasons and censoring right-wing voices in Brazil. This lawsuit seems like Trump’s attempt to get involved, and filing it in a friendly U.S. court seems engineered to get a positive ruling for Trump and his fellow coup-plotter. But unlike with Trump, it appears that Brazilian courts may actually be able to hold Bolsonaro accountable.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington