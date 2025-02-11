Trump Doubles Down on Call to Get Rid of FEMA
Donald Trump really hates FEMA.
Donald Trump is once again threatening to destroy the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The president took aim at the agency, which provides essential disaster aid, in a post on Truth Social Tuesday.
“FEMA spent tens of millions of dollars in Democrat areas, disobeying orders, but left the people of North Carolina high and dry. It is now under review and investigation,” Trump wrote. “THE BIDEN RUN FEMA HAS BEEN A DISASTER. FEMA SHOULD BE TERMINATED! IT HAS BEEN SLOW AND TOTALLY INEFFECTIVE. INDIVIDUAL STATES SHOULD HANDLE STORMS, ETC., AS THEY COME. BIG SAVINGS, FAR MORE EFFICIENT!!!”
Trump’s tantrum comes one day after Elon Musk claimed that the Department of Government Efficiency had “discovered” that FEMA had provided nearly $60 million to house undocumented immigrants in New York City last week.
“Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order,” Musk fumed on X. “That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals! A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds.”
The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that the four “deep state activist” FEMA officials who made the payments had been fired.
Trump has floated the idea of scrapping FEMA multiple times. Most recently, he weighed shutting down the agency while residents of Los Angeles County coped with ongoing wildfires.
“I like, frankly, the concept when North Carolina gets hit, the governor takes care of it. When Florida gets hit, the governor takes care of it. Meaning the state takes care of it,” Trump told reporters last month. (Florida receives the most funding from FEMA of any state.)
Trump said that assistance for states affected by natural disasters would be run directly through his administration, ensuring that he can use it as political leverage to reform the policies of Democratic-led states and cities.
The president previously said that he planned to sign an executive order reforming—or even abolishing—the agency. It’s unclear if this is still his plan, and his social media posting is simply setting the stage for what’s to come.
Now we know just how serious Trump is about acting outside of his authority as president to gut federal agencies: Since he made this initial statement, Trump’s administration has illegally taken the ax to USAID.