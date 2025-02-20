Trump’s Next Planned Cuts Guarantee Disaster—Literally
Donald Trump is expected to make cuts at a key HUD team that works on helping America recover from disasters.
Donald Trump is taking aim at a government agency that helps the U.S. recover from natural disasters.
The New York Times reports that the Trump administration plans to cut the Office of Community Planning and Development, part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), by 84 percent. The office helps with recovery efforts, including rebuilding homes, after disasters like Hurricane Helene in North Carolina and Hurricane Milton in Florida.
When Trump was sworn in as president last month, the office had 936 employees. The administration plans to reduce that number to 150, which would hurt recovery efforts underway across the country, including in places that voted for Trump and Republicans overall. The office helps to supplement and fill in gaps left by the primary government agency responsible for disaster recovery, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Congress often uses the office for disaster relief by using a HUD program known as the Community Development Block Grant—Disaster Recovery, which can bring in more money than even FEMA can provide. For example, the Times reports that in 2006, Congress provided nearly $17 billion from the grant program to rebuild the Gulf Coast following Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Wilma.
Funding for the office has grown in recent years as disasters become more frequent thanks to climate change. In the 1990s, the office received a few hundred million dollars each year, but for the past decade, has received up to tens of billions of dollars in funding every year. For people who might not know how important the office is, like Elon Musk and administration officials, the office might seem ripe for cuts.
Trump has repeatedly said that he wants to get rid of FEMA and have states instead “take care of” disaster recovery on their own. The planned cuts to this office fit into his philosophy of the federal government refraining from helping Americans struggling to recover after a hurricane, wildfire, or other serious disaster. But every state needs funding from the government to recover after one of these events, and Trump’s policies could leave Americans who have lost everything with much less relief.