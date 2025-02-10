Trump and His Project 2025 Chief Sued Over Sudden CFPB Shutdown
Donald Trump is being sued again—this time, by a union.
Donald Trump’s attempt to shut down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been met with a lawsuit.
The National Treasury Employees Union, which represents employees at the bureau, on Sunday filed two lawsuits against Russell Vought, the newly confirmed director of the Office of Management and Budget and the CFPB’s acting head. One lawsuit is seeking to block Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, from gaining access to employee information, stating that three of the pseudo-department’s staffers were granted internal system access.
The same day that Vought granted DOGE access to CFPB systems, the lawsuit alleges, Musk posted “CFPB RIP” on X.
The second lawsuit attacks a directive from Vought issued in an email over the weekend ordering the CFPB’s employees to stop most, if not all, their work, including investigations and issuing new rules. The suit alleges that Vought’s directive “reflects an unlawful attempt to thwart Congress’s decision to create the CFPB to protect American consumers.” Vought also has refused to receive the agency’s latest funding disbursement.
CFPB employees were told that their headquarters would be closed this week in a move reminiscent of what happened to the U.S. Agency for International Development last week. Just like at USAID, much of the bureau’s website is no longer working, and last week, Trump fired the agency’s director, Rohit Chopra.
Closing the agency was a major recommendation in the conservative manifesto, Project 2025, and Vought, as one of the document’s architects, is clearly carrying out that goal along with Musk and Trump. It seems that much like the rest of the Trump’s administration’s wanton actions, the fate of the CFPB will be decided in the courts.