Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Declares Himself the Law in Fight With Democratic Governor

Donald Trump threatened Maine Governor Janet Mills after she said she’d see him in court.

Donald Trump yells and points while speaking at the presidential podium.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump got into an argument with the Maine Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, during an address Friday to the nation’s governors in the White House dining room. 

During his remarks, Trump referenced his executive order banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports, and singled out Maine for going against his order, directly calling out Mills, who didn’t back down.  

“Are you not going to comply with it?” Trump asked Mills.

“I’m complying with state and federal law,” Mills replied. 

“Well, we are the federal law,” Trump said, and continued to speak over Mills. “You better do it, because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t.” 

“See you in court,” Mills replied, cutting into Trump’s rant. 

“Good, I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after governor because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics,” Trump said

On Thursday, Trump made similar threats against Maine at the Republican Governor’s Association Dinner, saying, “We’re not going to give them any federal money. They are still saying, ‘we want men to play in women’s sports.’”

Trump’s Thursday comments came after a Republican state representative in Maine, Laurel Libby, criticized a transgender high school athlete on her Facebook page, drawing the ire of Maine’s Democrats. Libby also criticized the state’s Democrats on a conservative radio show this week, suggesting that Maine schools that allow transgender athletes to compete in girls’ sports should lose government funding. 

“I think that’s really the only thing that will ensure we have biological females competing in sports against other biological females,” Libby said to conservative radio host Todd Starnes. “I don’t think that the Democratic majority is going to listen to reason until money talks, and that includes the federal funding getting yanked for Maine schools.”

Before her in-person verbal fight with Trump, Mills had issued a statement earlier on Friday responding to Trump’s comments to Republican governors. 

“If the President attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of Federal funding, my Administration and the Attorney General will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides,” Mills’s statement read. “The State of Maine will not be intimidated by the President’s threats.”

Trump’s comment to Mills on Friday was a brazen attempt to intimidate her, and his proclamation that “we are the federal law” is a disturbing look at how he views his authority in his second term as president—beyond reproach, or any checks and balances.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s Latest Health Care Claim Will Make Your Head Spin

Donald Trump pushed a bogus claim about Amish people.

Donald Trump holds up his fists while speaking during a press conference at the White House
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump seems to have bought into a health conspiracy that encourages Americans to live more like the Pennsylvania Dutch Amish.

“The autism stat—and you hear different numbers, but it’s thousands. They say between 10 and 20 thousand,” Trump said Friday during a National Governors Association meeting at the White House. “If you go back 15 years ago, we had, like, nobody. It was one in 20,000. Now we have one in 34 … kids have autism.”

That is, however, not correct. In 2014, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that autism existed within the general population at a rate of one in 45. By 2023, the agency reported that the number for adults had remained the same, but that one in 36 children had the disorder.

But the president’s bold solution for skirting autism raised some eyebrows.

“The Pennsylvania Dutch, they don’t do anything and they’re amazingly healthy,” Trump said, offering the Pennsylvania ethnic group’s lifestyle as a potential model to avoid the disorder.

Trump could have gotten the idea from a conspiracy theory floating in right-wing spheres that claims Amish people have a longer life expectancy than regular people due to their unvaccinated status—which has already been thoroughly baked into autism conspiracies—and a steady diet of unprocessed milk.

(Reminder that pasteurized milk, which has been roundly condemned by health conspiracists, is just milk that has been warmed up. The pasteurization process doesn’t even reach a temperature that would boil the milk, but it does remove harmful bacteria such as salmonella, listeria, and e. coli that can collect on a cow’s udder or remain in its milk by way of its living conditions and exposure to manure.)

Despite being practically eradicated on the national stage thanks to vaccines, Ohio saw a sudden outbreak of measles in 2014. Nearly 400 cases of the highly contagious and potentially fatal disease were reported across nine counties, with 99 percent of those affected living in Amish communities, according to a retroactive study published in The New England Journal of Medicine. The sudden surge in disease actually prompted roughly a third of the community—some 10,000 people—to receive the measles jab.

Since their invention, vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The medical shots are so effective at preventing illness that they have practically eradicated some of the worst diseases from our collective culture, from rabies to polio and smallpox—a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat for the average, health-conscious individual.

And the Amish don’t experience decreased rates of autism due to their lifestyles, either. Several studies have found that rates of autism within the Amish community are comparable to that of the general population, while other studies have indicated that the reclusive community’s cultural sensitivities around reporting may prevent autism from being identified early in Amish youth.

Developments in medical and therapeutic research have expanded the criteria for autism, effectively increasing diagnoses and making the disorder seem more prevalent than it was in the past.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Elon Musk Is Trying to Buy a Key State Supreme Court Election

Elon Musk’s PAC is dumping money into the crucial race.

Elon Musk gestures while sitting onstage at CPAC
Jason C. Andrew/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Elon Musk is throwing big bucks behind the Republican candidate in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race, in an effort to ensure that the state, which swung narrowly for Donald Trump, remains steered by conservatives.

Musk’s America PAC dropped $1 million to increase voter turnout for Waukesha County Circuit Judge Brad Schimel, the conservative contender in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election. That single seat on the seven-member panel will determine whether the court is controlled by Democrats or Republicans, at a time when the judicial system has emerged as the only check on Trump’s agenda.

While there are several reasons why Musk would back a candidate in this particular race, the only one he’s outright said is that he hopes to influence how the state holds its elections.

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court ruled in July that voters could return their absentee ballots via drop boxes around the state. Musk didn’t like that one bit.

In a post on X in January, Musk urged Wisconsin residents to “vote Republican for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to prevent voting fraud!”

A Republican majority on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court would undoubtedly shape its answer to some of the hefty questions likely to come before it. Justices are set to weigh an 1849 law banning abortion from conception, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Wisconsin’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit arguing the law operates only as a feticide law and does not apply to consensual abortions.

The court could also rule on congressional maps, a hot-button topic in the state where Republicans have amassed six out of eight of the U.S. House seats, despite holding thin margins in state-wide races. Putting a Republican majority on the court could not only keep additional seats out of the hands of Democrats, but also ensure that any legislative redistricting pitched by Republicans is readily approved.

A Republican victory in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race has wider implications. It could also serve to support Trump’s claim to have a mandate from Americans, further empowering his efforts to undermine the checks and balances that prevent him from following his every whim.

Barry Burden, a political scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told CNN that the race was going to be a “blockbuster,” and that the state Supreme Court was “the center of the action.”

America PAC’s recent activity comes in addition to an estimated $1.5 million in TV ads purchased by another Musk-backed group, Building America’s Future. $400,000 worth of ads will reportedly run in Madison, Eau Claire, Wausau, and Green Bay areas, and $255,000 more will be running around Milwaukee.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Even France’s Far-Right Thinks Steve Bannon’s CPAC Salute Was Extreme

Steve Bannon has officially entered a feud with France’s far-right after making what sure looked like a Nazi saute.

Steve Bannon points while speaking at a lectern at CPAC
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The French far-right has decided to actually take a stand after Steve Bannon made what appeared to be a Nazi salute similar to the one Elon Musk did weeks ago.

Bannon performed the salute yesterday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) after declaring, “The only way that they win is we retreat. And we’re not gonna retreat. We’re not gonna surrender. We’re not gonna quit. FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT. Amen!”

Jordan Bardella, leader of the French far-right National Rally party, immediately pulled out of the conference.

“Yesterday, while I was not present in the room, one of the speakers out of provocation allowed himself a gesture alluding to Nazi ideology,” Bardella said in a statement. “I therefore took the immediate decision to cancel my speech that had been scheduled this afternoon.”

Bannon of course denied that he did a Nazi salute, saying that it was a “wave” that he used to “thank the crowd.” He then proceeded to excoriate Bardella.

“He’s unworthy to lead France. He’s a boy, not a man,” Bannon told French reporter Claire Meynial, fingers wagging in the camera. “If he took what the mainstream media said … I did that exact same wave at [National Rally] seven years ago when I gave a speech to them. If he’s that worried about it, and wets himself like a little child, then he is unworthy and will never lead France.”

“Was it a Nazi salute?” Meynial asked.

“No, it was a wave!”

Musk and Bannon are trying to gaslight millions of Americans. Roll the tape and see for yourself.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Even Republicans Are Worried About Trump’s Next Cuts

Republicans in Congress seem to be well aware this is gonna hurt their own constituents.

People walk past a sign that reads "FEMA - STATE Disaster Recovery Center)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s plans to make cuts to the Federal Emergency Management Agency are starting to worry his fellow Republicans. 

GOP politicians in Congress fear that these cuts could hurt disaster response, and they aren’t clear about what exactly the president has in mind. Last week, Trump said on his Truth Social account that he wants to get rid of FEMA, calling it “slow and totally ineffective.” FEMA is critical in the U.S. as natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires occur more often thanks to climate change. And Republicans acknowledge its importance, even if they don’t acknowledge the changing climate. 

“FEMA provides a critically important role in disaster recovery,” Senator Ted Cruz told CNN, while stopping short of criticizing Trump. “I feel confident the president knows full well the importance of FEMA and responding to a disaster.”

“Whether FEMA exists or not, there needs to be an agency that provides emergency management services when catastrophes are too big for the state and local community to handle,” said Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. “Could there be reforms in FEMA? Absolutely.”

Fellow Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, whose state was hit by Hurricane Helene, told the outlet that he’s trying to convince the Trump administration to reform FEMA rather than killing or cutting it. 

“If it’s with an eye towards more efficiency and resiliency, great. If it’s an eye towards cutting funding to western North Carolina, not great,” Tillis said of Trump’s plans. 

The president has already created the FEMA Review Council to come up with possible changes to the agency. Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative has been to FEMA’s offices, meeting with the agency’s employees and reviewing files. Senior agency officials were told recently to send the administration a list of “anyone who worked or works on climate, environmental justice, equity, DEIA” so that they could be fired, according to an email obtained by CNN.  

The Trump administration also plans to cut another critical government agency that responds to disasters, the Office of Community Planning and Development. That agency often provides billions of dollars in rebuilding efforts to supplement FEMA, and stands to be reduced by 84 percent. 

Trump’s attempts to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the Department of Education have only been stalled thanks to pending court battles. It remains to be seen what happens to FEMA.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

DOGE’s Chaotic Nuclear Staff Cuts Included This Key Person

DOGE insisted they only fired non-critical staff, but that’s not the case at all.

Elon Musk holds his arms out while on stage at CPAC
Jason C. Andrew/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is hacking and slashing the federal government to size down the budget, but in doing so, they seem to have let go of a few mission-critical employees—despite the agency’s promises against it.

Some of DOGE’s cuts this week were aimed at the Department of Energy. That included layoffs for 1,200 to 2,000 workers at the department’s power grid office, the nuclear security administration, and the loans office, per Reuters. DOGE pledged that the mass firing only affected non-critical employees who “held primarily administrative and clerical roles,” but that appears to be a bold-faced lie.

One of the staffers forced out of his position included Acting Chief of Defense Nuclear Safety James Todd, a senior executive official and the “top authority for all nuclear-safety matters in the agency,” The Bulwark reported Friday.

Other critical employees dismissed in the purge included staffers at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, which is responsible for maintaining and minimizing radiation and potential damage from accidents at the nuclear site. The cut workers included an emergency preparedness manager, a radiation protection manager, the security manager, the fire protection engineer, and two facility representatives.

The losses were considered so ill-advised and extreme that the semi-autonomous National Nuclear Security Administration had reversed course on the hatchet job, welcoming the affected employees back to their jobs.

But the process hasn’t been as easy as simply having them return to work the next day. Instead, dejected and “shell shocked” employees at the NNSA are considering early retirement or looking for work in more stable sectors, unsure of if or when the Trump administration might try to dismiss them again, according to The Bulwark.

“We are now hearing disturbing news reports that fired nuclear safety employees whose dismissals were meant to be reversed cannot be contacted,” Senate Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Patty Murray and Ohio Representative Marcy Kaptur, both Democrats, wrote in a joint statement last week.

DOGE’s government-wide probationary layoffs are predicted to affect as many as 200,000 employees in the public sector as the agency seeks to trim 10 percent of the federal workforce. The DOE employs some 14,000 federal employees as well as 95,000 contractors.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Blows Up After Onslaught of Devastating Polls

Donald Trump is losing it after a series of polls this week found his approval rate is quickly plummeting.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump posted through the pain after a series of devastating national polls showed his approval rating quickly plummeting after his first month in office.

“I won the Presidential Election in a landslide, won ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, THE POPULAR VOTE, AND ALL FIFTY STATES SHIFTED REPUBLICAN, a record, and now I have the best polling numbers I’ve ever had,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday, seemingly in response to the news this week. “The Democrats, run by broken down losers like James Carville, whose weak of mind and body, are going crazy, and just don’t know what to do. They have lost their confidence and spirit - They have lost their minds! We are going to have big WINS for our Country, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. It’s already happening, and will get bigger and better than ever before!”

A CNN poll published Thursday found that just 47 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance, while 52 percent disapprove. Moreover, 55 percent of respondents don’t think he’s focused enough on the most pressing issues in the U.S., and 62 percent don’t think he’s done enough to bring the costs of common goods down.

The Washington Post and Gallup released similarly negative results this week. The Post-Ipsos poll found that 57 percent of Americans thought that Trump was “exceeding his authority” and that 48 percent opposed his actions outright. Gallup’s poll showed that 51 percent of Americans disapproved of Trump.

According to CNN, about half the country (52 percent) also thinks Trump has gone too far with his executive power, and about half (48 percent) think he’s gone too far with the federal purge and DOGE overhaul. If this is how Trump is reacting to mostly normal polling numbers in month one, there’s no telling how he’ll be reacting to criticism after a year or two.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

You Won’t Believe How Much DOGE’s Latest Cuts Have Actually Saved

Elon Musk and his cronies continue to lie about how much money they’re saving.

Elon Musk waves a chainsaw over his head while on stage at CPAC
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is once again lying about how much money it’s saving for American taxpayers, The Intercept reported Friday.

DOGE’s wonky wall of receipts claimed that it saved $231,864,794 by cancelling an I.T. contract between the Social Security Administration and Leidos, an engineering company. DOGE claimed the total value of the contract was $1,033,638,089.

The Social Security Administration confirmed to The Intercept that the real savings were limited to work on the Gender X Marker Project, which sought to add ‘X’ as a gender option on U.S. passports. The project was canceled last month as part of Trump’s anti-trans executive order insisting the federal government would only recognize two genders. At the time, DOGE claimed canceling the contract could save the government more than $1 million.

But DOGE’s cut didn’t save the government $1 million, let alone the nearly $232 million the agency now claims on its website. In reality, the cut only saved $560,000, a spokesperson from the Social Security Administration told The Intercept.

“The task order referenced on the DOGE receipt website includes numerous I.T. development efforts, one of which was Social Security’s former Gender X Marker project,” Darren Lutz, the SSA spokesperson, said. “While the overarching task order was not terminated, we continue to assess and identify other projects under this task order that may be cancelled or streamlined to create further cost savings.”

Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette, the head of government affairs at the watchdog Project on Government Oversight, slammed DOGE’s sloppy work.

“This, to me, is just part and parcel of the amateur-hour nature of what DOGE is doing,” he told The Intercept. “They’re going to destroy more than they help. It’s absolutely counterproductive.”

Earlier this week, it was discovered that DOGE somehow added a couple of zeroes when claiming to have cut one ICE contract worth $8 billion. In actuality, the contract was worth only $8 million. Even as DOGE’s accounting discrepancies are uncovered, the total savings touted by DOGE on its website remains at $55 billion—and that number becomes more dubious with every passing day.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump’s Firing Spree at FAA Was Even More Terrible Than He Admitted

The cuts at the Federal Aviation Administration go far beyond what was previously known.

Workers survey a Delta Air Lines plane upside down and slightly crushed in the snow on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images
Airport workers survey the site of a Delta Air Lines plane crash that injured at least 18 passengers at Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 18, 2025, in Toronto, Canada.

The Trump administration’s Federal Aviation Administration firings are much worse than they initially let on.

Politico has reported that the 130 terminated FAA workers last month included critical employees who directly and indirectly reinforce all of the FAA’s moving parts to keep passengers safe. The Trump White House had previously stated that no “critical” employees had been fired.

Concerns about aviation safety have been compounded since 67 people were killed when a passenger plane collided with an Army helicopter at DCA outside Washington, D.C., in January.

“I would argue that every job at the FAA right now is safety critical,” aviation safety consultant Jeff Guzzetti told Politico. The firings “certainly [are] not going to improve safety — it can only increase the risk.”

One recently fired employee was an aeronautical information specialist who helped plan airplane routes, or “highways in the sky.”

“Air traffic controllers cannot do their work without us,” the employee said anonymously to Politico on Wednesday. They went on to state that their fellow FAA workers were “targeted just as a senseless line item on an Excel sheet.”

“To put it frankly, without our team ... pilots would quite literally be flying blind,” they said.

The Rolling Stones Andrew Perez reported that other cut positions included “lawyers who help keep drunk or reckless pilots out of the skies,” “employees who track potential new flying hazards like cranes,” and staffers in charge of medically clearing pilots.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and the White House provided no actual specifics regarding what positions were emptied. Rather, they chose to talk down to Americans who just want to be assured that their next flight will land safely.

“No air traffic controllers nor any professionals who perform safety critical functions were terminated,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, directly contradicting Politico’s reporting. The FAA is already understaffed.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Gets His Next Target on the Chopping Block: the Postal Service

Donald Trump is getting ready to nix the vital agency altogether.

A U.S. Postal Service mailbox
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Now that he’s back in office, Donald Trump is looking to finalize one of his former agenda items: nixing the United States Postal Service.

The president is expected to issue an executive order “as soon as this week” that would dissolve the Postal Service’s governing board and place it under the control of the Commerce Department and Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to several sources that spoke with The Washington Post in a story published Thursday.

During an emergency meeting on Thursday, the postal board issued instructions to sue the White House should it attempt to remove members of the board or alter its independent status, the Post reported. Two of the group’s Republican members—former Trump official Derek Kan and former RNC Chair Mike Duncan—were conspicuously absent during the meeting.

Restructuring USPS into the folds of the Commerce Department would probably violate federal law, according to postal experts that spoke with the Post.

The U.S. Postal Service is practically as old as the country. It was developed by the Second Continental Congress during the American Revolution, and Benjamin Franklin was appointed as its first postmaster general.

Since then, the Postal Service has reinvented itself again and again, keeping up with the myriad shipping demands of the American public and supporting trillions of dollars in commerce.

It also “generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations,” according to USPS’s website.

Still, that hasn’t prevented America’s public mail system from becoming a favorite target of the president. In 2020, Trump argued that the Postal Service should be dismantled to prevent voting by mail. That was in the throes of Covid-19, when the agency asked Congress for a $25 billion cash injection to offset losses caused by the pandemic.

That trend has continued through the decade, though the agency’s losses have been slightly less egregious. In November, USPS said it had lost $9.5 billion in the prior fiscal year—$3 billion more than it did in 2023—blaming noncash contributions to workers’ compensation for the bulk of the deficit.

The agency, which is in the midst of a 10-year overhaul, has reportedly made regaining its financial footing a chief priority. Still, the path ahead is not an obvious one. In November, Postmaster Louis DeJoy (a Trump appointee) warned that there would be “many economic, legislative, and regulatory obstacles for us to overcome.”

Meanwhile, Trump and his allies are slashing and hacking federal programs in order to afford an extension to his 2017 tax plan, which will overwhelmingly benefit corporations and is projected to add as much as $15 trillion to the national deficit.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington