Trump Declares Himself the Law in Fight With Democratic Governor
Donald Trump threatened Maine Governor Janet Mills after she said she’d see him in court.
Donald Trump got into an argument with the Maine Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, during an address Friday to the nation’s governors in the White House dining room.
During his remarks, Trump referenced his executive order banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports, and singled out Maine for going against his order, directly calling out Mills, who didn’t back down.
“Are you not going to comply with it?” Trump asked Mills.
“I’m complying with state and federal law,” Mills replied.
“Well, we are the federal law,” Trump said, and continued to speak over Mills. “You better do it, because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t.”
“See you in court,” Mills replied, cutting into Trump’s rant.
“Good, I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after governor because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics,” Trump said.
On Thursday, Trump made similar threats against Maine at the Republican Governor’s Association Dinner, saying, “We’re not going to give them any federal money. They are still saying, ‘we want men to play in women’s sports.’”
Trump’s Thursday comments came after a Republican state representative in Maine, Laurel Libby, criticized a transgender high school athlete on her Facebook page, drawing the ire of Maine’s Democrats. Libby also criticized the state’s Democrats on a conservative radio show this week, suggesting that Maine schools that allow transgender athletes to compete in girls’ sports should lose government funding.
“I think that’s really the only thing that will ensure we have biological females competing in sports against other biological females,” Libby said to conservative radio host Todd Starnes. “I don’t think that the Democratic majority is going to listen to reason until money talks, and that includes the federal funding getting yanked for Maine schools.”
Before her in-person verbal fight with Trump, Mills had issued a statement earlier on Friday responding to Trump’s comments to Republican governors.
“If the President attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of Federal funding, my Administration and the Attorney General will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides,” Mills’s statement read. “The State of Maine will not be intimidated by the President’s threats.”
Trump’s comment to Mills on Friday was a brazen attempt to intimidate her, and his proclamation that “we are the federal law” is a disturbing look at how he views his authority in his second term as president—beyond reproach, or any checks and balances.