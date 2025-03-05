MAGA Loses It Over Democratic Protests During Trump’s Speech
MAGA Republicans are blowing a fuse after Democrats dared protest Donald Trump’s speech to Congress.
The MAGA faithful were not happy with how Democrats in Congress reacted to Donald Trump’s speech Tuesday night.
Democrats protested Trump in different ways, whether it was Representative Melanie Stansbury holding up a protest sign as Trump walked into the chamber (which was quickly snatched away), Representative Al Green shouting at the president that he does not have a mandate to cut Medicaid, before being kicked out, or others leaving the chamber mid-speech, wearing T-shirts reading, “No kings live here” and “RESIST.” This was too much for Trump’s devotees.
White House staffers were quick to show their support for Trump on X.
Others in conservative media also attacked Democrats.
It seems that Republicans have short memories. In the past, the GOP has shouted at Democratic presidents during their addresses to Congress, including Representative Joe Wilson shouting “You lie” at President Obama in 2009 or multiple Republicans, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, repeatedly interrupting President Biden in 2023. Since the GOP kowtows to Trump, they think everyone else should, as well.