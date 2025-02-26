Trump Press Secretary Crashes Out When Asked About New DOGE Chief
Karoline Leavitt had few answers when asked about the newly announced administrator.
Up until yesterday, seemingly no one knew that Amy Gleason, a low-profile first term Trump official with experience in health care tech, was the acting administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). As of two weeks ago, attorneys for the Justice Department didn’t know, and as of Monday, DOGE staffers didn’t know.
But by Tuesday afternoon, when Gleason’s appointment was first publicly announced, the Trump administration was busy cooking up a flimsy explanation as to how she had actually been fronting the organization for weeks.
“Amy Gleason has been the DOGE administrator for quite some time, I believe several weeks, maybe a month, I’m not actually sure of the specific timeline,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press conference Wednesday morning. “She’s a career official. She’s doing her job as the administrator of this organization.”
“I know everybody is very interested in her name and who she is and what she does. There’s a lot of people who work for the federal government, they’re just trying to do their jobs and that’s what she’s doing,” she said.
But Leavitt couldn’t provide any clarity for why DOGE staffers were equally surprised to hear that Gleason—and not Elon Musk, the very high-profile DOGE chair who was appointed by Donald Trump to serve as a special government employee—had been tapped to run the group.
“You’d have to ask them. They’re clearly unaware. I don’t know,” Leavitt said, also seemingly unaware herself.
Leavitt then falsely claimed that Gleason’s appointment had been common knowledge for weeks, and that the Trump administration had been completely “transparent” about her appointment. (As of Wednesday, Gleason’s LinkedIn had still not been updated to reflect her new role.)
“Everybody knew and we said who she was to all of you because you are hounds in the media who are so obsessed with this for some reason,” Leavitt told reporters in response to a question regarding if Gleason’s appointment had even been announced to DOGE employees. “There are so many bigger things in the world than who the DOGE administrator is.”
But knowing who runs DOGE is important. So far, Musk’s team has gained access to and gutted portions of the CDC, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Education, Commerce, Defense, and Energy Departments, the EPA, FEMA, NOAA, USAID, and, among other agencies, the Federal Aviation Administration, even as the nation experiences an unprecedented uptick in critical aviation crashes.