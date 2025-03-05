Trump Roasted After Two Clueless Words in His Speech to Congress
Donald Trump said during his address to Congress Tuesday night that “the days of unelected bureaucrats are over,” referencing his mass purge of federal employees.
Democrats in the chamber immediately laughed, and were quick to stand and point at an unelected bureaucrat in attendance who was given sweeping powers by Trump: Elon Musk. Others pointed out Trump’s blatant hypocrisy on social media.
Since Trump’s inauguration, Musk has used his pet project, the pseudo-Department of Government Efficiency, to overhaul the federal government and claim that billions of dollars in wasteful spending was being cut. In reality, government spending has gone up, DOGE has had to correct some of its own false numbers, and Musk has personally benefited from the government takeover. The greedy welfare billionaire and world’s richest man has gotten even wealthier as one of the most powerful unelected bureaucrats in history.