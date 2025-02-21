Judge Rules Trump Can Demolish USAID as He Pleases
A federal judge has allowed Donald Trump to proceed with gutting the U.S. Agency for International Development.
U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, who previously described the Trump administration’s orders to USAID employees as a total “mess,” on Friday allowed the president to move forward with gutting the agency.
Nichols removed his block on the mass firing spree, ruling that plaintiffs’ “overstated” the harm caused by Trump’s actions. Trump is now allowed to continue with his slashing of USAID, which he wrongly alleges is a woke, corrupt, communist entity.USAID will move forward on placing an estimated 2,200 workers on leave, after already making 500 do so during the first freeze.
“Weighing plaintiffs’ assertions on these questions against the government’s is like comparing apples to oranges,” Nichols said in his 26-page order. “Where one side claims that USAID’s operations are essential to human flourishing and the other side claims they are presently at odds with it, it simply is not possible for the Court to conclude, as a matter of law or equity, that the public interest favors or disfavors an injunction.”
“They will be locked out of all computer systems, all payment systems, email systems, as well as systems that inform them of security threats,” Karla Gilbride, the recently fired general counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, warned last week. “This would imperil their safety, the operations of USAID and their institutional partners, and it adds to the instability of these already unstable regions.”
“Once the agency is dissolved, it cannot be put back together again.”
Nichols, a Trump appointee, was unconvinced.