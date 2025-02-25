Judge Tells Trump He Has to Pay USAID’s Bills

The motion comes nearly two weeks after Ali initially ordered the White House to stop withholding Congressionally appropriated humanitarian aid that was supposed to be distributed by the agency. In his ruling, the judge underscored the financial devastation wreaked on the nation’s suppliers and nonprofits—who work in tandem with USAID to supply humanitarian assistance—by the spontaneous disruption.

Ali ultimately declined a request by a coalition of nonprofits to find the Trump administration in contempt of the order, though the judge did find that the White House was seemingly wasting time in order to cook up “a new, post hoc rationalization for the en masse suspension.”

The continued inaction led to a fiery moment between Ali and a Justice Department attorney on Tuesday, in which the judge became increasingly irate that the Trump administration could not point to any concrete actions they had taken to implement the restraining order.