Judge Tells Trump He Has to Pay USAID’s Bills
Donald Trump and Elon Musk have gutted the essential source of foreign aid, but a judge is trying to make the administration pay up for work done until it was shuttered.
A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to stop its U.S. Agency for International Development spending freeze, giving the government an 11:59 p.m. deadline on Wednesday to pay “all invoices and letter of credit drawdown requests” for work done prior to February 13.
Judge Amir Ali granted the motion to enforce his restraining order against the USAID budget freeze on Tuesday, noting that the Trump administration could take “no action to impede foreign assistance funds for work already completed,” according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
The motion comes nearly two weeks after Ali initially ordered the White House to stop withholding Congressionally appropriated humanitarian aid that was supposed to be distributed by the agency. In his ruling, the judge underscored the financial devastation wreaked on the nation’s suppliers and nonprofits—who work in tandem with USAID to supply humanitarian assistance—by the spontaneous disruption.
Ali ultimately declined a request by a coalition of nonprofits to find the Trump administration in contempt of the order, though the judge did find that the White House was seemingly wasting time in order to cook up “a new, post hoc rationalization for the en masse suspension.”
The continued inaction led to a fiery moment between Ali and a Justice Department attorney on Tuesday, in which the judge became increasingly irate that the Trump administration could not point to any concrete actions they had taken to implement the restraining order.
“I don’t know why I can’t get a straight answer from you,” Ali said, according to Cheney. “Are you aware of an unfreezing of the disbursement of funds for those contracts and agreements that were frozen before February 13?”
“I’m not in a position to answer that,” the DOJ attorney responded.
USAID provides humanitarian assistance and funding for infrastructure and developmental tech in developing nations. The information obtained through the agency’s work immediately aids and shields American citizens. Data aggregated from aid missions around the world inform U.S. policy on issues ranging from public health to diplomacy. Earlier this month, news that there was an Ebola outbreak in Kampala, Uganda, was reported via a USAID mission, for example. Choosing to nix the agency would force the U.S. into an information dark age that could see the country caught off guard in future health crises.
Trump’s right hand man Elon Musk has made it a personal mission to dismantle USAID. Earlier this month, Musk slammed USAID—which distributed more than $40 billion in congressionally appropriated foreign aid in 2023 and has closed $86 billion in private sector deals—as a “criminal organization” that is an “arm of the radical-left globalists.”