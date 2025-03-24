Oscar-Winning Palestinian Director Kidnapped After Israeli Mob Attack
Hamdan Ballal, the co-director of the Oscar-award winning documentary No Other Land, was attacked and his whereabouts are unknown.
One of the four directors of the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land, Palestinian Hamdan Ballal, was allegedly beaten by Israeli settlers, then removed from an ambulance he called by Israeli soldiers, his Israeli co-director Yuval Abraham posted on X Monday.
There’s no word on whether Ballal is receiving medical treatment for his head and stomach injuries, Abraham noted. Abraham also posted video footage of the Israeli settler mob that attacked Hamdan’s village, showing them attacking Jewish American activists by throwing stones and causing damage to their car.
According to activists from the Center for Jewish nonviolence, a group of 10-20 Israeli settlers attacked them and Hamdan in the Palestinian village of Susiya in the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron.
“We don’t know where Hamdan is because he was taken away in a blindfold,” said Josh Kimelman, one of the activists, to the Associated Press.
No Other Land won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film earlier this month, but has still struggled to find a distributor in the United States. The film, which chronicles the destruction of a Palestinian community in the occupied West Bank, was directed by four activists: Hamdan, Abraham, Palestinian Basel Arda, and Israeli Rachel Szor.
The documentary premiered on just one screen in the U.S. on February 2, grossing $26,000 before drawing $1.2 million in the following weeks, eventually expanding to 120 screens and drawing a backlash. Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner even tried to block the film from being shown in the Florida city by attempting to evict a theater hosting it from a city-owned building, only to relent after a public outcry.
Meanwhile, Israel’s ongoing military campaign in the West Bank has displaced 40,000 Palestinians, the largest in more than 50 years, and has killed 55 Palestinians, including five children according to the United Nations and Israeli military. In Gaza, Israel’s brutal war against the territory has resumed after a brief “ceasefire” ended last week, killing 634 people including at least 183 children, 94 women, 34 elderly people, and 125 men, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Among those killed on Monday in Gaza include two journalists, Hossam Shabat of Al Jazeera and Mohammad Mansour of Palestine Today. Israel has faced criticism for targeting journalists in the past, and has killed 170 journalists and media workers since its war on Gaza began in October 2023 according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Was the attack on Ballal, and his subsequent detention by the Israeli military part of a campaign to silence Palestinian voices, journalists, and filmmakers alike?