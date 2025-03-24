Bernie Sanders and AOC Rallies Are Pissing Off Elon Musk
The two Democrats are drawing huge crowds on the “Fight Oligarchy” tour. And it’s making Republicans nervous.
The billionaire who is still bribing people to vote Republican is pushing wildly unsubstantiated claims about paid protesters at the Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rallies.
Sanders and AOC started their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour last month, drawing large crowds at multiple rallies. Sanders’s communications director reported a crowd of 30,000 in Denver last Friday. Elon Musk and his reply guys are clearly bothered.
A post from right-wing media shill Mario Nawfal alleged that “despite claims of 34,000 attendees, GPS data analysis reveals the real number was closer to 20,000—still big, but not record-breaking.
“More revealing? A whopping 84% of those devices had shown up at nine or more other protests, including Antifa/BLM events, pro-Hamas and pro-Palestinian demonstrations, and Kamala Harris campaign stops,” the post continued.
“The Dems just move around the same group of paid ‘protesters,’” Musk said in a repost of Nawfal.
Nawfal of course shows absolutely no evidence for the private phone location data he claims to have gathered. Even if we take him at his word (which we shouldn’t), this isn’t the huge gotcha he seems to think it is. These rallies are reaching the most politically active and progressive people within the party. It’s not shocking that people at the Bernie-AOC rally may have gone to other events before. Remember the die-hard MAGA folks that follow Trump around from rally to rally?
Musk has offered millions in cash for votes and signatures. He has no room to speak on paid protesters. Especially with no real evidence.