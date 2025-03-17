Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Tom Cotton Torches Judges Who Dared Rule Against Trump

MAGA is encouraging people to attack judges who contradict Donald Trump.

Donald Trump frowns while speaking to reporters
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Republican lawmakers are going after the judicial branch, claiming that the legal appointees are attempting to usurp Donald Trump’s power for merely ruling against the president’s agenda.

“These far-left Resistance™ district court judges are under the impression they were elected president,” Senator Tom Cotton posted on X Monday. “The idea of ordering the President to turn around a plane filled with violent criminal illegal aliens is outrageous.”

Fox News also pitched in on the effort to condemn the judge, broadcasting a photo of James Boasberg, the chief judge of the Washington, D.C., District Court, to its millions of viewers.

The Trump administration ignored a judge’s order to turn around two planes carrying hundreds of alleged Venezuelan gang members on Saturday. In a verbal order, Boasberg demanded that the government cancel the flights immediately.

“You shall inform your clients of this immediately. Any plane containing these folks that is going to take off or is in the air needs to be returned to the United States,” Boasberg said during a hearing. “However that’s accomplished, turning around the plane, or not embarking anyone on the plane.… This is something that you need to make sure is complied with immediately.”

Regardless, the planes did not turn around.

Trump had invoked a Japanese internment-era wartime policy—the Alien Enemies Act—early Saturday to deport noncitizens he believed to be a part of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. Five of the men sued the Trump administration in response, attempting to prevent their “imminent removal.”

But hours later, when the emergency court hearing had taken a brief pause, the planes were skybound. Once Boasberg’s directive was received, Trump officials made the calculated decision to keep the planes en route to Honduras, alleging “operational” and “national security” reasons for their continued flight while claiming that the judge’s order was out of bounds since the planes had supposedly passed over international waters by the time the verbal order was given.

The following day, Trump had his explanation for the blatant infraction, claiming that the nation’s immigration constituted an “invasion” while describing the current era as a “time of war.”

“These are criminals, many, many criminals,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “Murderers, drug dealers at the highest level, drug lords. People from mental institutions.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Warns Iran It Will Face “Consequences” in Fresh Threat

Donald Trump decided to start his day by ratcheting up his threats against Iran.

Donald Trump speaks in the White House’s Oval Office.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump chose to threaten Iran Monday morning, warning the country the “consequences” will be “dire” if the Houthi movement in Yemen continues its attacks.

“Let nobody be fooled! The hundreds of attacks being made by Houthi, the sinister mobsters and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all emanate from, and are created by, IRAN. Any further attack or retaliation by the ‘Houthis’ will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there,” Trump said in a long, rambling post on Truth Social.

“Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!” Trump’s post continued, with the president uncharacteristically signing off with “DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

Trump’s saber-rattling comes after he ordered airstrikes on Houthi areas on Saturday following the Houthi movement’s announcement that it would attack Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red Sea on their way to the Suez Canal. That threat came in response to Israel blocking all aid from entering Gaza for more than two weeks.

The Trump administration said that the airstrikes killed multiple Houthi leaders. The deputy head of the Houthi media office, Nasruddin Amer, said that they would retaliate against the U.S. and continue their support for Gaza.

“Our position is clear and our demand is simple: lifting the siege on Gaza and saving the people of Gaza from starvation,” Amer posted on social media.

Trump’s threats toward Iran come two weeks after he sent a letter to Iran’s leaders offering a path to restart negotiations over the Iranian nuclear program. Trump infamously abandoned the 2018 landmark nuclear deal reached between the U.S., Iran, and five other countries during his first term. Monday’s threats will undermine any prospect for talks between the U.S. and Iran, if Trump was even serious about them in the first place, and further increase tensions in an already unstable Middle East.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Border Czar Openly Brags About Defying Courts on Deportations

Tom Homan says he’ll ignore judges as much as he wants.

Trump border czar Tom Homan
John Lamparski/Getty Images

Trump’s border czar proudly proclaimed that their administration could care less about what federal judges have to say about their hard-line immigration policies. 

“I wake up every morning loving my job because I work for the greatest president in the history of my life, and we’re gon’ make this country safe again. I’m proud to be a part of this administration,” Tom Homan raved on Fox News Monday morning. “We’re not stopping. I don’t care what the judges think, I don’t care what the left thinks, we’re comin.’” 

This comes after a weekend of the Trump administration ignoring court orders to deport immigrants in two high-profile cases. On Saturday, a federal judge ordered two planes of Venezuelans  being deported to El Salvador to return to the United States. The Trump administration, however, claimed the order came too late and the plane was already out of U.S. airspace, citing the time the order was filed in the court’s electronic docket instead of the verbal order, which came 45 minutes earlier. On Friday, Brown University doctor and legal visa holder Rasha Alawieh was also deported, despite a court order blocking her removal from the country.

Both cases follow the kidnapping of green card holder and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil and, along with Homan’s statement, finally confirm what many already knew: The “rule of law” has no power over this administration.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Elon Musk’s DOGE Guts U.S. Nuclear Agency

DOGE cuts have hit some of the country’s top nuclear scientists.

Elon Musk
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Several nuclear scientists, bomb engineers, and safety experts critical to national security were among the cuts made by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

The New York Times reports that more than 130 members of a top secret agency, the National Nuclear Security Agency, either took the Trump administration’s deferred resignation “buyout” or were fired in the past six weeks, putting an effort to upgrade the American nuclear arsenal at risk.

These cuts include at least 27 engineers, 12 program or project managers, 13 program or project analysts, five scientists or physicists, six budget analysts or accountants, as well as multiple attorneys, safety experts, and compliance officers. The job losses are coming despite the NNSA being in its busiest period since the Cold War, according to the Times.

The agency is modernizing the country’s nuclear stockpile, comprising 3,748 bombs and warheads, an effort costing $20 billion a year to arm new land-based missiles, bomber jets, and nuclear submarines. The agency had built itself up to 2,000 workers in January, still short of what it said it needed, but the new cuts undo those gains and undermine the agency’s attempt to build up its staff to handle the workload.

The NNSA is part of the Department of Energy and usually stays out of the news. But it goes to show that even those most critical agencies have been subject to the wanton, haphazard budget cuts championed by Musk and the GOP in the supposed quest to find waste, fraud, and abuse. Many people who left the agency held top-secret security clearances, and it will be tough to train replacements.

“Who’s going to teach those new people?” one anonymous senior official who took the buyout told the Times. “Who’s going to mentor them, and who’s going to bring them up to speed?”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Schumer Cancels Multiple Book Tour Stops After Shutdown Surrender

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has postponed multiple stops on his book tour as he faces backlash from the rest of the Democratic Party.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in the Capitol
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

What is Chuck Schumer hiding from?

The Senate minority leader has postponed several tour appearances this week in Baltimore, Washington, D.C., New York, and Philadelphia for his upcoming book, Antisemitism in America: A Warning.

“Due to security concerns, Senator Schumer’s book events are being rescheduled,” said a spokesperson for Schumer. The new dates have not yet been announced.

The cancellations may have something to do with the intense backlash he’s facing after he voted for Republicans’ destructive budget last week, gifting them the funding and power to continue to ravage the federal government and carry out mass deportations.

There is palpable outrage throughout the Democratic establishment with Schumer’s decision. It wouldn’t be surprising if that same outrage was shown by the public. Schumer was publicly excoriated by Hakeem Jeffries and even Nancy Pelosi for the move—and there are plenty of scared, angry Democratic voters itching to show up to his town halls to do just the same.

Even still, Schumer has defended his position, insisting that a government shutdown was the worst option.

“If we go into a shutdown—and I told my caucus this—there’s no off-ramp. The total off-ramp of a shutdown, how you stop a shutdown, is totally determined by the Republican House and Senate,” he told reporters last week. “They’ve shown complete blind obeisance by Trump, DOGE, et cetera. They could keep us in a shutdown for months and months and months.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Insists He Was Being “Sarcastic” About Major Campaign Promise

Donald Trump has a new excuse for failing to uphold his promises.

Donald Trump raises his finger and speaks as he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sit in the Oval Office
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

One month before the election, 70 percent of Americans felt that foreign affairs comprised either a “very important” or “extremely important” component of their vote. But as it turns out, Donald Trump’s repeat campaign promises to end the war in Ukraine “in 24 hours” were just gas.

In an interview with Sharyl Attkisson broadcast Sunday, the president revealed he never actually intended to follow through on that.

“Well, I was being a little bit sarcastic when I said that,” Trump told Attkisson on her show Full Measure. “What I really mean is I’d like to get it settled, and I think I’ll be successful.”

It’s one of the rare occasions where Trump has actually admitted that he was wrong. But dressing up the blatant lie as a “little bit” of sarcasm is an awfully convenient way to circumnavigate blame for failing.

Trump had harped on the vow to instantaneously end the war for more than a year before taking back the White House. While speaking about the ongoing deaths of Ukrainians and Russians at a CNN town hall in May 2023, Trump claimed that he would “have that done in 24 hours.”

He amped up the proposition the next year. While debating former Vice President Kamala Harris in September 2024, Trump claimed that he would “get it settled before I even become president.”

The Trump administration’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, visited Moscow last week to advance talks on the Ukrainian-approved ceasefire terms. Negotiators in Washington and Moscow are reportedly discussing how to divvy up assets between Russia and Ukraine to bring a close to the three-year war. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies have insisted that they intend to keep the land they’ve carved out of Ukraine’s borders for the Kremlin. They are also expected to stipulate that Ukraine never joins NATO, the strategic Western trade and military alliance that had promised in 2008 to absorb the Eastern European nation into its fold.

Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border on February 24, 2022, which Putin tried to justify by falsely claiming that he needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine. But the Trump White House has proved remarkably hostile toward Ukraine in negotiations to close the conflict.

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s short visit to Washington late last month, Trump and Vice President JD Vance repeatedly attacked the wartime leader while verbally defending Putin. In doing so, they challenged America’s strongest alliances while ceding the world stage to America’s adversaries. In the weeks that followed, the White House ordered a pause on intelligence sharing with Kyiv and suspended military aid to the war-battered nation in defiance of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, in which the U.S. and the U.K. agreed to defend Ukraine’s borders in exchange for Ukraine’s surrender of nuclear weapons. The aid and intelligence resumed last week after Zelenskiy publicly apologized for getting attacked.

Speaking with Attkisson on Sunday, Trump said that it would be “bad news for this world” if Putin refused the ceasefire terms.

“Bad news for this world because so many people are dying,” Trump said. “But I think, I think he’s going to agree. I really do. I think I know him pretty well, and I think he’s going to agree.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Outgoing Commerce Official Shreds Elon Musk’s Starlink in Final Email

An official working on broadband expansion brutally condemned Musk.

Elon Musk speaks with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as they walk outside the White House
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A top official at the Commerce Department warned in a scathing resignation letter that Elon Musk intends to get rich at the expense of rural Americans.

Evan Feinman, the former director of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, or BEAD, which provides grants to expand internet access across the country, condemned the efforts of the billionaire bureaucrat—who also happens to own a satellite internet constellation that might directly profit from his dismissal.

“Stranding all or part of rural America with worse internet so that we can make the world’s richest man even richer is yet another in a long line of betrayals by Washington,” Feinman wrote Sunday in a lengthy email to his colleagues, obtained by Politico.

The BEAD program, overseen by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which is housed within the Commerce Department, was granted $42.5 billion in 2021 by Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to provide fast internet connection to millions of Americans. As of yet, no internet expansion projects have actually begun, though some states are closer to the finish line than others.

In a statement earlier this month, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed that the Biden administration’s “woke mandates, favoritism towards certain technologies, and burdensome regulations” had prevented BEAD from connecting a single person to high speed internet.

Lutnick promised an overhaul of BEAD that would include “ripping out” the “pointless requirements” imposed by the previous administration, but did not specify what steps that would include, or what regulations he intended to remove.

The potential changes could offer a bigger piece of the pie to Musk’s Starlink by adopting “technology neutral” policies that will make way for the use of satellites in addition to fiber-optic cables. Starlink was expected to haul in around $4.1 billion under the existing rules but could rake in anywhere from $10 billion to $20 billion if Lutnick’s changes are accepted.

Feinman seemed to agree that the Biden administration had inserted some language for “messaging/political purposes, and were never central to the mission of the program.” But he was concerned that Lutnick’s changes could set the program back even further, as three states, Louisiana, Delaware, and Nevada, are currently trapped in limbo as they await approval from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

“Shovels could already be in the ground in three states, and they could be in the ground in half the country by the summer without the proposed changes to project selection,” Feinman wrote.

Feinman was concerned that the Trump administration would undermine BEAD to turn a profit, against the best interest of rural Americans, lawmakers, or even the telecommunications industry.

He urged that officials “NOT change it to benefit technology that delivers slower speeds at higher costs to the household paying the bill.”

“Reach out to your congressional delegation and reach out to the Trump Administration and tell them to strip out the needless requirements, but not to strip away from states the flexibility to get the best connections for their people,” Feinman wrote.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Doubles Down on Right to Use Japanese Internment Law

Donald Trump is invoking wartime powers to carry out his mass deportations—despite court orders otherwise.

Donald Trump speaks while seated in the White House’s Oval Office
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump over the weekend invoked a sparsely used eighteenth-century law to carry out mass deportations—and, after outrage, justified doing so because we are in a “time of war.” 

On Saturday, the president used the Alien Enemies Act of 1798—untouched since the War of 1812 and the Japanese internment of the 1940s—to push the deportation of more than 200 Venezuelans, claiming they were Tren de Aragua gang members. The deportations were carried out despite a court order requiring all planes carrying people deported under the law to remain in the country.  

When asked the following day why he invoked wartime powers, Trump’s answer was telling. 

“Well this is a time of war. Because Biden allowed millions of people, many of them criminals, many of them at the highest level.… Other nations emptied their jails into the United States, it’s an invasion. These are criminals, many many criminals … murderers, drug dealers at the highest level, drug lords. People from mental institutions. That’s an invasion,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, sliding effortlessly into the unfounded, racist rhetoric that has defined his political career. 

“In that sense this is war. In many respects it’s more dangerous than war because you know in war they have uniforms, you know who you’re shooting at, you know who you’re going after,” he continued. “We have thousands of murderers that Biden in his incompetence—he was grossly incompetent—Biden and his people.… It looked like we had an autopen for a president,” he said, insinuating that Biden was using an automatic signing device for all those last-minute pardons he did rather than signing them under his own power. 

Trump’s invocation is a doubling down upon his mass-deportation mission, and setting up a crisis by openly defying the courts. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, a fellow authoritarian ruler and Trump ally, mocked the judge’s order, posting video after video of heavily armed police officers leading the returned migrants to prison.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Supporter Questions His Vote After Immigrant Wife Detained

A Wisconsin resident voted for Donald Trump. Then ICE agents detained his Peruvian wife at the airport.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents prepare to board a charter flight in Yakima, Washington
David Ryder/Getty Images
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents prepare to board a charter flight in Yakima, Washington

Some Trump voters are waking up to the fact that the president’s aggressive anti-immigration politics affects them, too.

Bradley Bartell, a Wisconsin Trump voter, has been second-guessing his support for the MAGA leader since ICE agents deported his Peruvian wife Camila Muñoz.

Last month, ICE agents stopped the couple at the airport as they returned home from their honeymoon in Puerto Rico.

“Are you an American citizen?” the agent asked Muñoz.

The answer was no. Muñoz, who had been married to Bartell for two years and was caring for her husband’s 12-year-old son as her own, had overstayed her original visa, per USA Today. But the couple felt confident on their flight home since Muñoz had applied for her green card, worked on a W-2 contract, and paid her taxes.

Fearing her wedding ring would be taken from her, Muñoz took it off and stashed it in a backpack that she handed to Bartell, who “shook” as he watched the agents take her away.

“What the fuck do I do?” Bartell told the publication he thought in that moment.

Bartell voted for Donald Trump, believing that the far-right leader would crack down on “criminal illegal immigrants,” but that hasn’t exactly been the case. Instead, Trump’s mass deportation policy has expanded to include immigrants whose legal statuses are under review, even if they’re married to U.S. citizens.

Trump has based his anti-immigrant rhetoric on the falsehood that the people who have entered the U.S. are murderers and rapists, and that they are a drain on the country’s economy and government resources as unemployed migrants struggle to obtain work and housing. In reality, undocumented immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than U.S.-born citizens. And in 2022, approximately 4.5 percent of the workforce was undocumented, contributing to some $75.6 billion in total taxes, according to the American Immigration Council.

Overstaying the length of your permitted immigration by expired visa or otherwise is considered an administrative violation—not a criminal one.

But none of that matters under the Trump administration.

“Anyone who isn’t a legal permanent resident or U.S. citizen is at risk—period,” Muñoz’s immigration attorney, David Rozas, told USA Today.

Nora Ahmed, the legal director of the ACLU of Louisiana, warned that non-citizens should assume they could be targeted during travel.

“The unfortunate answer is they have to be worried,” Ahmed told USA Today. “If you are not a citizen of the United States, and you are going through an immigration process, your first thought needs to be: How can this process be weaponized against me?”

Some of the other people who have been targeted by the immigration agency have lived in the U.S. for decades. They include a woman in her 50s who has lived in the U.S. for more than 30 years and is married to a U.S. citizen, a woman in her 30s who first came to the states as a teenager and has proof of valid permanent legal residency, a European woman in her 30s engaged to a U.S. citizen, and a woman engaged to a U.S. legal permanent resident and who has lived in the U.S. for nearly a decade, according to interviews and documents obtained by USA Today.

Earlier this month, a Trump supporter in Virginia said he was similarly reconsidering his support for the president after he was racially profiled and interrogated by ICE agents who had their guns drawn.

“I voted for Trump last election, but, because I thought it was going to be the things, you know, like … just go against criminals, not every Hispanic-looking, like, that they will assume that we are all illegals,” Jensy Machado, a naturalized U.S. citizen, told Telemundo 44.

Read more about Trump supporters having buyer’s remorse:
Trump Supporter Detained by ICE Questions His Vote
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Kicks Off Constitutional Crisis With Doctor’s Deportation

Ivy League doctor and legal visa holder Rasha Alawieh was deported—despite a court order.

Brown University campus
Harvey Meston/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Brown University

The Trump administration openly defied a court order and deported a Brown University professor and kidney transplant specialist.

Dr. Rasha Alawieh traveled to her native Lebanon to visit relatives last month, and was detained on Thursday upon her return to the U.S. A District Court judge in Massachusetts, Leo Sorokin, ordered the government in a Friday evening ruling to give 48 hours advance notice before deporting Alawieh, but she was put on a flight out of the country the same night anyway.

According to Thomas Brown, an attorney who handles immigration issues for Brown University doctors, Alawieh had a valid H-1B visa, which is granted to skilled foreign citizens in “specialty occupations.” The doctor had studied and worked in the U.S. for six years prior to her rushed deportation, which took place “without any justification and without permitting [her] access to their counsel,” according to a Friday legal complaint from her cousin, Yara Chehab.

Alawieh’s lawyers filed a motion Saturday saying “that Customs and Border Patrol received actual notice of the court’s order and nonetheless thereafter ‘willfully’ disobeyed the order by sending her out of the United States.”

Sorokin then issued a second court order on Sunday saying that there was reason to believe Customs and Border Protection defied his initial ruling on purpose, saying he followed “common practice in this district as it has been for years” and ordered CBP to respond to “serious allegations” at a court hearing scheduled for Monday.

“These allegations,” Judge Sorokin said Sunday in his ruling, “are supported by a detailed and specific timeline in an under oath affidavit filed by an attorney.”

This wasn’t the only court ruling that the Trump administration openly defied over the weekend. The White House deported hundreds of Venezuelans to El Salvador, alleging they were gang members, despite a court order to halt the deportations. The planes continued on to San Salvador, where their arrival was made into a propaganda video by El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele.

Bukele later posted, “Oopsie…Too late,” with a tears-of-joy emoji on X while quoting a news article about the court order, taking the Trump administration’s lead and blatantly disrespecting the federal judiciary. All of this sets off a constitutional crisis in the United States, as Trump’s actions are not likely to be met with punitive articles of impeachment or any other mechanism to enforce a court ruling. The U.S. is now in uncharted territory.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington