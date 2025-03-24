Judge Refuses to Lift Block on Deportations as Trump Ramps Up Threats

“As the government itself concedes, the awesome power granted by the Act may be brought to bear only on those who are, in fact, ‘alien enemies,’” Boasberg wrote.

Boasberg also wrote that deportees under the AEA would suffer irreparable harm due to the horrible conditions of Salvadoran prisons, where prisoners are reportedly abused, humiliated, and left to rot without their families knowing anything about their whereabouts or well-being. Trump has agreed to pay Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele $6 million to hold deportees, including the 261 people whom Trump deported last week.

“There may well also be independent restrictions on the Government’s ability to deport class members—at least to Salvadoran prisons—even if they do fall within the Proclamation’s terms,” Boasberg wrote. The judge cited the Foreign Affairs Reform and Restructuring Act of 1998, which states that “it shall be the policy of the United States not to expel … any person to a country in which there are substantial grounds for believing the person would be in danger of being subjected to torture.”