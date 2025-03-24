Judge Refuses to Lift Block on Deportations as Trump Ramps Up Threats
Judge James Boasberg warned Donald Trump’s efforts to use the Alien Enemies Act are doomed to fail.
A federal judge refused Monday to lift a pause on Donald Trump’s deportations of alleged gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.
In a 37-page filing, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled that the ACLU was “likely to succeed” in arguing that individuals the government had claimed were members of the Tren de Aragua gang were “entitled to individualized hearings to determine whether the Act applies to them at all.”
“As the government itself concedes, the awesome power granted by the Act may be brought to bear only on those who are, in fact, ‘alien enemies,’” Boasberg wrote.
Boasberg also wrote that deportees under the AEA would suffer irreparable harm due to the horrible conditions of Salvadoran prisons, where prisoners are reportedly abused, humiliated, and left to rot without their families knowing anything about their whereabouts or well-being. Trump has agreed to pay Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele $6 million to hold deportees, including the 261 people whom Trump deported last week.
“There may well also be independent restrictions on the Government’s ability to deport class members—at least to Salvadoran prisons—even if they do fall within the Proclamation’s terms,” Boasberg wrote. The judge cited the Foreign Affairs Reform and Restructuring Act of 1998, which states that “it shall be the policy of the United States not to expel … any person to a country in which there are substantial grounds for believing the person would be in danger of being subjected to torture.”
The plaintiffs, who were loaded onto airplanes and denied their due process, were not given the opportunity to claim legal protection from potential torture afforded to them by U.S. law. When detainees asked where they were being deported, immigration officers simply laughed and said they didn’t know, according to the filing.
Ultimately, Boasberg denied the government’s motion to vacate his temporary restraining order on AEA deportations.
Earlier this month, after Trump invoked the AEA to deport alleged members of Tren de Aragua—now labeled an invading force—without due process, lawyers from the ACLU sought emergency relief for five individuals who claimed they had been wrongly identified as gang members.
In response, Boasberg had ordered the Trump administration to temporarily pause deportations under the AEA, but the government continued with the removal of more than 100 Venezuelan nationals—in defiance of the judge’s order.
The Trump administration has refused to reveal how immigration authorities were able to identify the individuals as gang members. One attorney alleged that her client had been wrongly labeled a member of the gang merely because of a tattoo that looked suspicious to immigration officials.
During a hearing Friday, Boasberg said that Trump’s “expanded” application of the eighteenth-century law was a “long way from the heartland” of the rule.
This story has been updated.