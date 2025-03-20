Trump Destroys Education Department in Terrifying Sign for Future
Donald Trump has made good on a campaign promise straight out of Project 2025.
Donald Trump has killed the Education Department.
Via executive order, the president stripped apart the centralized authority overseeing the American educational system on Thursday, marking the end of a 45-year-old institution.
“Today we take a very historic action that was 45 years in the making,” Trump said, marking the department’s elimination. “Everybody knows it’s right. The Democrats know it’s right, and I hope they’re going to vote for it because ultimately it may come before them.”
Trump then announced who he said he hoped would be the agency’s last leader, Education Secretary Linda McMahon.
“It’s about time; everybody’s saying it,” Trump said.
Pell grants and Title I funding for low-income students, as well as resources for disabilities and special needs would be “fully preserved,” according to Trump, though the responsibility would be redistributed to “various other agencies and departments that will take very good care of them, and that’s very important to Linda, I know, and very important to all of us.”
Congressionally appropriated funds, however, cannot simply be handed to another agency.
Ahead of the executive order, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the drastically downsized agency would continue to administer student loans and Pell grants, with that second part in direct contradiction to Trump’s ultimate announcement. She noted that “any critical functions” of the department would remain, such as providing funding for low-income students and enforcing anti-discrimination policies.
The Education Department was already the smallest Cabinet agency, with just over 4,000 employees. Its budget constituted roughly 4 percent of overall spending, costing American taxpayers $268 billion in 2024, just $14 billion more than it had when President Jimmy Carter brought it into existence in 1979.
“History has proven them right,” Trump said, referring to people who opposed Carter’s creation.
“I’m pleased to report that by offering federal employees two generous buyout options … they were very generous … my administration has initiated a reduction in force and we’re already cutting numbers that were very surprising,” he continued.
The agency has historically been responsible for approving, monitoring, and distributing federal financial aid, such as Pell Grants and other aid made available to the public via the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. It’s also been responsible for assessing and analyzing America’s K-12 systems, as well as aggregating data and research on American educational policies. The department also oversaw the implementation of Title IX, and ensured that the American public had equal access to a valuable education.
It’s unclear what the future will look like for a college-going American public with such a massively diminished Education Department.
The Education Department annually distributes $120.8 billion in grants and federal loans to college-bound students, according to the office of Federal Student Aid.
When Trump tapped McMahon to oversee the agency, he said her primary function was to “put herself out of a job.” Since he was on the campaign trail, Trump has promised to dismantle the department in favor of handing the totality of education to the states. His Project 2025–inspired vision will be to the detriment of a great swath of states, however, particularly poorer ones in the middle of the country.
“We’re going to have 35 like, different ones,” Trump said during a campaign stop in Indiana, Pennsylvania, in August. “Iowa will do good. A lot of the states will do very good. I can think of probably 30–35 will be do—five will be OK, 10 will be OK.”
“You’ll have four or five that will be terrible, but that’s OK, we have to control it,” Trump said. “But you’ll have, you’ll have Idaho, you’ll have Idaho will do a great job, no debt, they run a great state.”
During the same rally, Trump blamed America’s low educational scores on the federal agency, while comparing individual states to countries that consistently place high on international education rankings, such as Denmark or Norway, which use national socialist structures to fund their public schools.
On Thursday, Trump reiterated that mindset, mocking some states in the nation as “laggards.”
“We’ll work with them. We can all tell you who the laggards will be, right now probably, but let’s not get into that,” Trump said, before name-dropping his ex-home. “They’ll do a job. I think they’ll do a job, and they’ll go to sections of the state—for instance, New York, you’ll have a Manhattan and a Suffolk County and a Nassau County and a Westchester County.… Those counties I think are going to do very well.
“They’re probably going to be the tougher ones, but I think they have a chance to do really well,” said the president, referring to a state that has recently spent more on education per pupil than most other areas of the country.
Trump himself has said that his Department of Education plan involves handing the reins and lofty responsibilities of public school administration over to parents, who famously have all the time in the world to oversee educational curricula while simultaneously working jobs and raising their children.
“I figure we’ll have like one person plus a secretary,” Trump told a crowd in Milwaukee in October, explaining how he’d like to see the Education Department shaved down. “You’ll have a secretary to a secretary. We’ll have one person plus a secretary and all the person has to do is, ‘Are you teaching English? Are you teaching arithmetic? What are you doing? Reading, writing, and arithmetic. And are you not teaching woke?’”
But erasing the federal funding pipeline will only serve to hurt students in low-income areas around the country. The federal government provides 13.6 percent of funding for public K-12 education across the nation. In states such as Virginia, whose state lawmakers advocated in November for the end of the Education Department, federal dollars account for approximately 12 percent of the state’s education funding, according to the Education Data Initiative.
Shuttering the Education Department will barely muster up new cashflow to offset the tremendous costs of extending Trump’s 2017 tax plan, which overwhelmingly benefits corporations and could add as much as $15 trillion to the national deficit.
This story has been updated.