Trump Makes Stunning Confession About Russia’s Influence Over Him

The documentary premiered on just one screen in the U.S. on February 2, grossing $26,000 before drawing $1.2 million in the following weeks, eventually expanding to 120 screens and drawing a backlash. Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner even tried to block the film from being shown in the Florida city by attempting to evict a theater hosting it from a city-owned building, only to relent after a public outcry.

Meanwhile, Israel’s ongoing military campaign in the West Bank has displaced 40,000 Palestinians, the largest in more than 50 years, and has killed 55 Palestinians, including five children according to the United Nations and Israeli military. In Gaza, Israel’s brutal war against the territory has resumed after a brief “ceasefire” ended last week, killing 634 people including at least 183 children, 94 women, 34 elderly people, and 125 men, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Among those killed on Monday in Gaza include two journalists, Hossam Shabat of Al Jazeera and Mohammad Mansour of Palestine Today. Israel has faced criticism for targeting journalists in the past, and has killed 170 journalists and media workers since its war on Gaza began in October 2023 according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Was the attack on Ballal, and his subsequent detention by the Israeli military part of a campaign to silence Palestinian voices, journalists, and filmmakers alike?

