“F—King Idiot”: Trump Team Considers Fall Guy for War Plans Group Chat
White House officials are ready to blame one man in the administration for that grave texting error.
The Trump administration has identified its newest scapegoat.
Politico is reporting that national security adviser Mike Waltz may be the first head on the chopping block after the disastrous Signal scandal, in which Waltz added The Atlantic’s editor in chief to a war-planning group chat with all of the highest-ranking defense Cabinet members and Vice President JD Vance.
“Half of them [are] saying he’s never going to survive or shouldn’t survive,” an anonymous official close to the situation told Politico. “It was reckless not to check who was on the thread. It was reckless to be having that conversation on Signal. You can’t have recklessness as the national security adviser.”
“Everyone in the White House can agree on one thing: Mike Waltz is a f—king idiot,” said another.
While the breach is unprecedented, most within the administration believe Waltz’s political future depends on how badly Trump feels about the situation.
“I don’t think there are any longterm political consequences for Trump or the Administration, outside of this potentially costing Waltz his job,” said the same source who called Waltz a “f—king idiot.”
It is absolutely illegal for this type of senior-level political planning to occur on a commercial messaging platform like Signal. Waltz has yet to comment.