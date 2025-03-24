Trump Gives Alina Habba a Huge Promotion—Guaranteeing Mayhem
Donald Trump just promoted his dumbest lawyer.
Donald Trump is appointing his personal lawyer Alina Habba as the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey.
The president announced the move in a Truth Social post Monday morning, saying that Habba “will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career.”
The move will put Habba in charge of all federal cases in New Jersey on what is supposed to be a temporary basis, bypassing Senate confirmation. The state is the home of Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, and is also the jurisdiction for the government’s case against pro-Palestine activist and Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil, who Trump is trying to deport after rescinding his green card.
Habba has a reputation as one of Trump’s most ardent defenders, backing him up when he spreads conspiracy theories and offering defenses for his unusual behavior in court during his hush-money trial last year, from falling asleep in court to his penchant for holding press clippings of himself.
More recently, earlier this month Habba responded to the Trump administration’s firing of thousands of military veterans by saying that “perhaps they’re not fit to have a job at this moment.” Her seemingly unconditional support for the president also extends into her legal acumen, which is highly flawed at best.
Throughout Trump’s New York hush money trial, Habba misspoke in court, hurting Trump’s case and even seeming to misunderstand the term “due process.” While representing the president in a defamation lawsuit from writer E. Jean Carroll, Habba’s opening statement seemed to immediately undermine Trump’s case, and during the case, she was reprimanded by the judge on multiple occasions.
Making Habba the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey seems like a recipe for disaster considering she is supposed to uphold and enforce the law in accordance with the Constitution. But Trump’s decision to appoint Habba is almost certainly by design: He wants a loyalist to push prosecutions that he wants, regardless of legal justifications, and protect his interests in the state.