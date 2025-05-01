Republicans Kill Move to Stop ICE From Deporting U.S. Citizens

Rather than offer any kind of support for the initiative taken by his party members, Jeffries took a page out of the party’s neoliberal leadership handbook and played dead. “Our reaction [to the trips] is that Donald Trump has the lowest approval rating of any president in modern American history,” Jeffries responded, avoiding the question entirely to focus on Trump having bad polling numbers. But bad polling numbers won’t stop Trump from doing anything, much less stop him from deporting innocent people just for having tattoos or expressing solidarity with Palestine.

Jeffries’s disdain toward Democrats’ trips to El Salvador was corroborated by two sources who told The Bulwark that he is actually dissuading any future visits. “They want to let the El Salvador stuff slow down,” one staffer said. After initially refusing to respond, Jeffries’s office denied these claims, with a spokesperson stating that “Jeffries has repeatedly said, House Democrats will never stop fighting for the release of Mr. Abrego Garcia.”

This tiff over Jeffries’s nonanswer is a microcosm of the party’s current inability to acquiesce around a particular strategy or message. More moderate Democrats like Chuck Schumer and Jeffries seem content to stay mostly sedentary, betting on Trump running himself into the ground before he runs the country into the ground. Others—like Van Hollen, Representative Jamie Raskin, and all the others who are packing their bags for CECOT—don’t feel the need to wait for the obvious crisis to become an even bigger one.

