Republicans Kill Move to Stop ICE From Deporting U.S. Citizens
This is "batsh*t crazy,” one Democrat said of our current reality.
House Republicans on Wednesday killed a measure that would have stopped ICE from being able to deport or detain U.S. citizens. The measure was originally an amendment introduced by Representative Pamila Jayapal to President Trump’s massive budget bill.
“My amendment is simple, and I hope that it has bipartisan support. It simply states that none of the funds in this bill may be used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain or deport U.S. citizens,” Jayapal said. “Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, I hope we can all agree that U.S. citizens should never be detained by ICE or any agency conducting civil immigration enforcement. They certainly should not be deported.”
The Republican Party does not agree with that. The Trump administration has already deported multiple U.S.-citizens, including a four-year old with cancer. The issue came up at the very same hearing where Republicans decided to allow ICE to deport more U.S. citizens.
“Your bill will deport more kids who are American citizens with cancer,” Representative Eric Swallwell asked. His statement was met with complete silence.
“The fact that Democrats and my colleague Representative Pramila Jayapal feel the need to even introduce an amendment that says ICE cannot deport U.S. citizens is bats*t crazy,” Representative Ted Lieu said on the House floor.
“How about this,” Representative Daniel Goldman raised. “Raise your hand if you do not think children with cancer who are American citizens should be deported.”
Half of the hands in the room were raised.
“Looks like it’s all the Democrats and none of the Republicans.”