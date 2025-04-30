Republicans Move to Expand Trump’s Powers While No One Is Looking

Under the bill, federal agencies would have to submit portions of their rules to Congress, which would have to approve them within five years. If the rules aren’t approved, they would be gone, giving Republicans the ability to easily gut regulations they don’t like.

The committee is set to adopt the legislative draft at its meeting Wednesday and then include it in the House’s larger domestic policy bill, which Republicans plan to pass in the Senate via the reconciliation process. This would require a simple majority vote and is being used because the bill likely wouldn’t have enough votes otherwise.

“You’re having Congress basically involved in every agency decision,” said Republican Representative Kevin Hern of Oklahoma. “It’s somewhat controversial, and if you look at it historically, I think that’s probably why it hasn’t passed.”