Republicans Move to Expand Trump’s Powers While No One Is Looking
Republicans are prepared to give Donald Trump—and themselves—more power over the entire federal government.
House Republicans are trying to massively expand Donald Trump’s executive powers with a bill that is ostensibly about taxes and border security.
The House Judiciary Committee released a draft bill Monday that would move antitrust enforcement away from the independent Federal Trade Commission into the Justice Department. The bill would also require congressional approval for all new regulations, giving Republicans greater power over virtually the entire federal government.
Under the bill, federal agencies would have to submit portions of their rules to Congress, which would have to approve them within five years. If the rules aren’t approved, they would be gone, giving Republicans the ability to easily gut regulations they don’t like.
The committee is set to adopt the legislative draft at its meeting Wednesday and then include it in the House’s larger domestic policy bill, which Republicans plan to pass in the Senate via the reconciliation process. This would require a simple majority vote and is being used because the bill likely wouldn’t have enough votes otherwise.
“You’re having Congress basically involved in every agency decision,” said Republican Representative Kevin Hern of Oklahoma. “It’s somewhat controversial, and if you look at it historically, I think that’s probably why it hasn’t passed.”
The FTC would be gutted by the bill, and if it passes, Trump, or any other future president, would be able to control antitrust enforcement simply by issuing orders to the Justice Department.
“If you want to gut the agency who has shown itself willing to confront billionaire monopolists—and win—vote for this bill,” wrote Alvaro Bedoya on X Monday. Trump fired Bedoya as an FTC commissioner earlier this year, and Bedoya is challenging his firing in court.
The bill is another example of how Congress under Speaker Mike Johnson is abrogating its duty of checking the executive branch and instead is trying to give authoritarian President Trump even more power. Johnson is already trying to block House Democrats from opening up inquiries into the Trump administration, and if this draft bill goes through, Trump and his party would have considerable control over regulations and antitrust enforcement.