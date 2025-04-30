Trump Struck Despicable Deal With El Salvador President on Deportees

“I didn’t take over until January 20th,” Trump wrote. “Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers. Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden ‘Overhang.’ This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!”

Regardless of your opinion on his presidency, Joe Biden’s economy was fruitful by a number of metrics. His tenure in the White House saw historic job gains, curated business development, and decreased unemployment. Biden’s stability in office also aided the market’s steady growth, helping it repeatedly defy negative forecasts and grow gross domestic product by 12.6 percent, which the last administration celebrated as a “historically robust expansion.”

Further still, some economists believe Trump wouldn’t have seen a second term in office if it wasn’t for Biden’s market success. In the days immediately following the presidential election, the University of Chicago School of Business’s Booth Review pitched an economic theory that Trump’s win was, in large part, due to Biden’s strong economy, arguing that Americans are more likely to take risks at the voter booth with low-tax candidates when the economy is strong. (Conversely, the Booth Review argued that Americans historically vote for Democrats during periods of economic instability, such as the Great Depression, which saw the rise of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and the Great Recession, which sparked Barack Obama’s presidency.)