Trump’s Tirade at Reporter Wrecks His Own Case Against Abrego Garcia
Watch Trump lose it under tough, persistent questioning from Terry Moran of ABC.
President Donald Trump grew angry as a reporter persistently questioned him about his refusal to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia from a prison in El Salvador—and in so doing, Trump accidentally demolished his whole case against the wrongfully deported Salvadoran man.
In the interview, ABC News’s Terry Moran pointed out that Trump has the power to pick up the phone, call El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, and with the “power of the presidency” get Bukele to release him.
“I could,” Trump replied. “If he were the gentleman that you say he is, I would do that.”
At the most basic level, this destroys one of the Trump administration’s central arguments for leaving Abrego Garcia to rot in an El Salvadoran gulag. Administration officials say they have no power to compel Bukele to release him, because it would intrude on Salvadoran sovereignty to dictate that country’s treatment of one of its own.
But Trump just admitted that if he called Bukele and asked him to do this, his fellow dictator would in fact comply. This wrecks the fake distinction upon which Trump has hung his whole argument—the one between compelling Bukele to release Abrego Garcia and merely requesting that Bukele do so.
That phony distinction survives in the MAGA information universe—and in Trump’s head—because it’s insulated inside a propaganda bubble from precisely this sort of questioning from Moran. Here in the real world, of course Bukele would release Abrego Garcia if Trump asked him to. We are paying El Salvador to hold all these prisoners at our request.
But the whole thing gets even worse. Moran pointed out that if Trump has the power to call Bukele and get Abrego Garcia released, then his refusal to do so violates the Supreme Court’s April 10 directive that the administration “facilitate” his return.
“I’m not the one making this decision,” Trump answered testily. “We have lawyers that don’t want to do this.”
But this also fails. It either means Trump is knowingly violating the Supreme Court and hiding behind his lawyers to do so, or that his lawyers are deceiving him about what the high court has ordered—revealing he’s weak and subject to manipulation.
Perhaps his lawyers are making a very, er, lawyerly case to him that the court’s ruling gives Trump a middle ground to sort-of try to get Abrego Garcia back without succeeding. But this isn’t a defense either. It would mean they are playing bullshit lawyer games to avoid doing what’s lawful and right. Regardless, all signs are that Trump hasn’t taken any steps to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return.
Trump lost his temper when the topic turned to MS-13. Trump claimed again that Abrego Garcia’s tattoos show he’s a gang member, which experts seriously doubt. Even worse, Trump appeared to suggest the symbols “M,” “S,” “1,” and “3” are literally tattooed on Abrego Garcia’s hands.
“It says M-S-one-three,” Trump said.
When Moran noted correctly that those images were digitally added—to provide a pretend visual aid to the tattoos—Trump unraveled, glaring at Moran and ranting that he should be thankful for getting this interview at all.
The evidence for Abrego Garcia’s alleged MS-13 ties is extremely thin. It’s largely based on the testimony of a Maryland cop who was suspended soon after and indicted for serious professional misconduct involving the sharing of confidential information with a sex worker. He pleaded guilty and was removed from the force.
The MS-13 claim isn’t just a vile smear. The idea that Abrego Garcia poses a severe public safety threat is the foundation for the administration’s entire rationale for not bringing him back and attempting to remove him again via lawful channels. Note that Trump suggested to Moran that if Abrego Garcia were not a gang member, Trump would bring him back.
So the administration should have to answer for the fact that the whole basis for not doing so is largely the finding of one disgraced cop. Yet neither Trump nor any senior administration officials have ever been questioned on this point.