AOC Tears Apart Republican “Math” on Medicaid Cuts

“They’ve asked us to read this bill, and we have. This bill bans the people that they kick off of Medicaid from even buying their own insurance from the Affordable Care Act exchange,” Ocasio-Cortez continued, adding that the bill “increases costs for people they do deem eligible and who are low income and forces them to pay even more.”

AOC: The math is not adding up. Their claim is that one million undocumented people are on Medicaid. So why are they trying to cut 13.7 million Americans off their healthcare?



Ocasio-Cortez noted that people on private insurance wouldn’t be escaping consequences, either.

“And if you have a private insurer, don’t worry, you’re getting screwed over too. Because your health care premiums are going to skyrocket from the disaster that is happening from this bill,” the New York congresswoman added.