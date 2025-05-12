House Republicans Finally Unveil Their Deadly Medicaid Cuts

The cuts would come primarily due to work requirements—a minimum of 80 hours per month for able-bodied adults—as well as a requirement to verify eligibility twice a year, rather than once.

The move is sure to set off conflict in the House, even among the GOP. Several Republicans in the House have reportedly told Speaker Mike Johnson that they would not support cuts to programs that their constituents depend on, putting the bill in jeopardy. Democrats say that it’s yet another attempt for the GOP to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“In no uncertain terms, millions of Americans will lose their health care coverage,” said Democratic Representative Frank Pallone, the ranking member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, which controls health care spending. In his words, “hospitals will close, seniors will not be able to access the care they need, and premiums will rise for millions of people if this bill passes.”